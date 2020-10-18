Hyderabad rains trigger flash floods in Baba Nagar area, rescue teams at spot

Water has entered up to the first floor of many homes in the area and rescue teams have been sent to the spot.

Fresh bouts of heavy rainfall that began on Saturday evening in Hyderabad have heavily affected residential areas in Hyderabad's Baba Nagar area. Several apartment houses were inundated due to the flooding that followed the heavy rainfall.

Visuals showed vehicles like auto-rickshaws and motorcycles being washed away due to the strong current of the water. Several vehicles were also under water in the area, which is located in Hyderabad's old city. In Gulshan Iqbal colony of Babanagar, several cars were submerged, while the ground floors of many houses were completely inundated with floodwater.

The Hyderabad City Police Task Force and National Disaster Response Force were roped in for rescue and evacuation operations in the low-lying colonies of the area. Heavy rainfall in the area caused a breach in the Balapur lake, causing water to overflow and resulting in flash floods in the area. The police evacuated the residents to safe places and luckily, no casualties have been reported.

According to Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar, areas such as Hafiz Baba Nagar, Omar Colony, Indira Nagar and Shivaji Nagar areas have been inundated.

Rescue teams have been sent to the spot and the Police Commissioner urged the residents to cooperate with the police. Local MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi and Anjani Kumar both visited the locality to oversee the situation. The top cop also supervised rescue operations in Golnaka, Moosarambagh, Madannapet, Aliabad, and other areas which witnessed flooding.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the state Disaster Response Force (DRF), the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) as well as police authorities are closely monitoring the situation.

The rains that hit the city on Saturday evening came days after the city witnessed massive rainfall and floods. The rain brought the parts of the city to a standstill yet again, even as it is recovering from the devastation due to the deluge last week.