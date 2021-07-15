Hyderabad rains: Saroornagar Lake spews foam amid inundation

Several localities surrounding the lake have been inundated as the lake overflowed after the heavy rains on July 14 in Hyderabad.

news Hyderabad Rains 2021

Amid the heavy rains in Hyderabad over the past couple of days, the areas surrounding Saroornagar lake have been among the worst-affected, with the lake overflowing and inundating surrounding areas. In fact, the lake was seen spewing foam on Thursday, July 15, as the frothing lake water continued to overflow into the nearby residential neighbourhoods. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi visited the flooded localities around Saroornagar lake on Thursday. Tapovan Colony, Sai Nagar and Green Park in Saroornagar were among several other localities in the low-lying areas of the city that were flooded on Wednesday, July 14, along with parts of Dilsukhnagar and Uppal.

Foam from the lake was seen accumulated in some places, and also scattered across the streets filled with the lake water. Residents were seen wading through knee-deep water filled with foam particles. The frothing lake water has left residents anxious and worried. A resident of Sharadanagar told Sakshi TV that the lake water that has entered their homes has brought an unpleasant stench, and is causing various illnesses. Saroornagar received 14 centimetres of rainfall on July 14, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi visited the low-lying inundated areas in Gaddiannaram division of Saroornagar on Thursday, along with Gaddiannaram Corporator Prem Maheshwar Reddy. The mayor visited Tirumalanagar and other surrounding areas, too, where the nala (stormwater drain) had overflown. Officials said that the nala would be fixed within the initial phases of the Strategic Nala Development Plan (SNDP), a wing of GHMC set up to avoid flooding in the city in the long run. Saroornagar was also among the areas badly affected by the 2020 Hyderabad floods, with the area receiving 94% excess rainfall during the monsoon last year, according to data from the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS).

