Hyderabad rains: Man dies in Malakpet after coming in contact with live wire

The man is yet to be identified and was reportedly walking home from work, when the incident took place.

A man who was walking on a main road in Hyderabad's old Malakpet area on Saturday evening died on the spot after accidentally coming in contact with a live wire. On Saturday evening, several localities in the city received light to moderate rain mainly due to thunderstorm and formation of cumulonimbus clouds (a type of cumulus cloud associated with thunderstorms and heavy precipitation), which led to waterlogging at some places.

According to media reports, the man is yet to be identified and was reportedly walking home from work, when the incident took place. The police have shifted his body to the Osmania General Hospital (OGH) mortuary for a postmortem. Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, flood-hit families will be identified and handed over the Chief Minister's Relief Ration kits at their doorstep as part of measures to ensure normalcy in localities affected by heavy rain and flooding earlier this week, Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao said on Saturday.

Each kit, costing Rs 2,800, contains one month's ration items and three blankets, according to an official release.

The Municipal Administration minister, who held a meeting with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mayor Bonthu Rammohan and officials on the measures to be taken in the flood-affected areas, said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has directed that flood-hit families be identified and handed over the kits at their doorstep.

The minister asked GHMC officials to take up a special sanitation drive to contain the spread of water and vector-borne diseases. He also directed that debris and sludge be removed immediately in the affected areas by deploying additional manpower and vehicles as per requirement. He suggested setting up mobile medical camps in these localities.

The announcement came even as some areas in Hyderabad, especially those close to water bodies, continued to remain inundated as authorities stepped up relief measures.

The state government said on October 15 that 50 people had lost their lives following heavy rains and flash floods and the state government had put the losses, as per preliminary estimates, at over Rs 5,000 crore.

With PTI inputs