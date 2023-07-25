Hyderabad rains: IT employees told to log out in phases to avoid traffic jams

With heavy rains expected on July 25 and 26, the Cyberabad police issued an advisory to companies located near IKEA, Raidurgam, Gachibowli and other places to stagger their log-out timings.

news Hyderabad News

With heavy rains predicted on July 25 and 26 for Hyderabad, the Cyberabad police have issued an advisory asking companies to have their employees log out of work in phases to avoid traffic jams. Companies located on the IKEA to Cyber Towers Road, those surrounding IKEA, Biodiversity and Raidurgam, and those in Financial District or Gachibowli have been asked to have their employees leave the office at different times in three different phases.

Phase 1 - 3 pm: Companies located on IKEA to Cyber Towers Road

1. All companies located in Raheja Mindspace

2. TCS

3. HSBC

4. Dell

5. All companies located in Pheonix Avance (Madhapur/Kondapur)

6. Dell

7. Oracle

8. Qualcomm

9. Tech Mahindra

10. All companies located in Purva Summit, Watermark, and other IT companies/IT parks on this stretch

Phase 2 - 4.30 pm: Companies located near IKEA and around Biodiversity and Raidurgam

1. All companies located in Knowledge City

2. All companies located in Knowledge Park

3. T Hub

4. All companies located in Galaxy, LTI and Twitza

5. All companies located in Commerzone

6. All companies located in RMZ Nexity

7. All companies located in Skyview 10 & 20

8. All companies located in Diyashree Orion

9. All companies located in Ascendas, and other companies/IT Parks located in this area

Phase 3 - 3 pm to 6 pm: Financial District/Gachibowli

1. Microsoft

2. Infosys

3. Wipro

4. Centaurus

5. Broadway

6. Virtusa

7. All companies located in BSR IT park

8. ICICI

9. All companies located in Waverock

10. Amazon

11. Honeywell, Hitachi

12. Sattva Capital

13. Cap Gemini

14. All companies located in GAR

15. Franklin Templeton

16. All companies located in Q City

17. All companies located in DLF, and other companies/IT Parks located in this area