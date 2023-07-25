With heavy rains predicted on July 25 and 26 for Hyderabad, the Cyberabad police have issued an advisory asking companies to have their employees log out of work in phases to avoid traffic jams. Companies located on the IKEA to Cyber Towers Road, those surrounding IKEA, Biodiversity and Raidurgam, and those in Financial District or Gachibowli have been asked to have their employees leave the office at different times in three different phases.
Phase 1 - 3 pm: Companies located on IKEA to Cyber Towers Road
1. All companies located in Raheja Mindspace
2. TCS
3. HSBC
4. Dell
5. All companies located in Pheonix Avance (Madhapur/Kondapur)
6. Dell
7. Oracle
8. Qualcomm
9. Tech Mahindra
10. All companies located in Purva Summit, Watermark, and other IT companies/IT parks on this stretch
Phase 2 - 4.30 pm: Companies located near IKEA and around Biodiversity and Raidurgam
1. All companies located in Knowledge City
2. All companies located in Knowledge Park
3. T Hub
4. All companies located in Galaxy, LTI and Twitza
5. All companies located in Commerzone
6. All companies located in RMZ Nexity
7. All companies located in Skyview 10 & 20
8. All companies located in Diyashree Orion
9. All companies located in Ascendas, and other companies/IT Parks located in this area
Phase 3 - 3 pm to 6 pm: Financial District/Gachibowli
1. Microsoft
2. Infosys
3. Wipro
4. Centaurus
5. Broadway
6. Virtusa
7. All companies located in BSR IT park
8. ICICI
9. All companies located in Waverock
10. Amazon
11. Honeywell, Hitachi
12. Sattva Capital
13. Cap Gemini
14. All companies located in GAR
15. Franklin Templeton
16. All companies located in Q City
17. All companies located in DLF, and other companies/IT Parks located in this area