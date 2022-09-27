Hyderabad pubs playing loud music without licence to face criminal cases: HC

Justice K Lalitha passed the interim orders while hearing two petitions filed by residents of Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad.

The Telangana High Court on Monday, September 26, directed the Hyderabad police to file criminal cases against bars and pubs for playing loud music without obtaining the necessary licence from the authorities concerned. The court also added that such establishments must not be allowed to function in residential areas. According to a Times of India report, Justice K Lalitha passed these interim orders while hearing two petitions filed by residents of Jubilee Hills. The petitioners complained about the extremely loud noise from the pubs operating in residential areas without permits from the appropriate legal bodies.

The petitioners stated that the noise produced by these pubs are not within permissible limits. They added that these pubs have become a huge nuisance for the residents because they did not follow the norm of not playing loud music after 10 pm. The petitioners also contended that people who visit the pubs get drunk and engage in fights with the locals which causes further disturbance to the residents. Parking is another problem because the visitors park their vehicles however they wish, which becomes a hindrance to the residents.

Police commissioners in Hyderabad, Cyberbad and Rachakonda were directed by Justice K Lalitha to take action against these pubs and their management for violating the norms. She also warned the police and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) that the court will take a serious view of “unfounded sympathy on erring pubs”.

The judge then heard the counter arguments on the steps being implemented from the court order. She added that even if the pub has a licence that permits them to play music, they will face action if they play loud music beyond the stipulated time. She directed the police officers to not be lenient with the pubs and ensure that they are located away from residential areas and have enough parking space so that it does not become a nuisance for people living in the vicinity.