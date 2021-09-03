Hyderabad pub booked after video shows 8-year-old dancing in premises

The pub is also accused of violating rules by serving liquor beyond the permitted time.

The Cyberabad Police booked a pub located in Hyderabadâ€™s Kondapur after a video of an 8-year-old girl dancing along with others went viral over social media. A case against The Lal Street Pub was registered at Gachibowli police station after a Twitter user posted the video tagging the Hyderabad Police Commissioner. Seeking action, the complainant expressed worry over the pub violating rules and allowing children aged below 10 years into the pub. Following this, several persons on Twitter demanded action against the management for allowing a minor into the pub.

As the area falls under the jurisdiction of the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate, the concerned police station swung into action. The Excise Department also began a probe. Preliminary investigations by the police revealed that the incident occurred on Sunday night. The minor girl had come to the pub along with her family members. A representative of the management told the media that it was a family get-together party, and around 15 members of their family including the girlâ€™s father and mother were present. The representative said that they do not allow minors into the pub, and that they are cooperating with the police.

According to Gachibowli inspector G Suresh, a case has been registered against the pub management for allowing the child into the pub in violation of rules. As per the rules, people below 21 years of age are not allowed in the pub. "We have booked a case under Section 188 (disobedience to order promulgated by the public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)," the police official said. A show cause notice was also reportedly issued by the police.

The pub is also accused of violating rules by serving liquor beyond the permitted time. Liquor can be served till 11 pm while pubs have to shut down by 12 midnight. The video of the girl dancing with the group was reportedly recorded around 1 am. The Excise and Prohibition Department has also taken note of the incident and begun a probe into these alleged violations.