Hyderabad police use AI-based cameras to enforce COVID-19 lockdown

About 330 cameras based on Artificial Intelligence technology have been installed in the limits of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda police commissionerates.

Telangana police, as part of surveillance of the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in the state, have been using Artificial Intelligence (AI) for the purpose, state Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahendar Reddy said on Monday.

He said that 330 AI-enabled cameras have been set up across three Police Commissionerates of Hyderabad. Whenever more than five people come under the surveillance of the camera, operational teams are alerted.

The cameras have been installed in the limits of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda police commissionerates, which cover the Greater Hyderabad region.

This Artificial Intelligence-based crowd control technology has been developed by L&T Smart World & Communication, a business unit of Larsen & Toubro (L&T).

Authorities said that the cameras are enabled with deep learning-based crowd formation analytics triggering real-time alerts at the police command centre. Once the command centre receives alerts about the gathering of five or more persons in an area, field officers swing into action to disperse the crowd.

Police in Hyderabad have also deployed another AI-based technology, developed by L&T, to track vehicle movement. The city administration issued an order asking people not to drive beyond 3 kms from their residences, even for buying essential goods.

Using the existing Machine Learning-based Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) system, vehicle locations are monitored continuously. The moment a vehicle crosses the three-km limit, an automated alert is sent out to the police. Additionally, vehicle owners are identified through the integration of the Regional Transport Authority's database, which helps officials to issue warnings.

L&T Smart World & Communication rolled out smart technology solutions to combat COVID-19 in over 20 cities across India. The company said that these technologies are helping respective city administrations in their current responsibilities of tracking patients, containing spread, monitoring quarantined people, controlling crowding by police personnel and establishing rule of law in the current pandemic scenario.

With PTI and IANS inputs