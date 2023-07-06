Hyderabad police rescue two GST inspectors who were abducted while on a raid

The two inspectors from the excise department had gone to raid an establishment running on an alleged fake GST registration, when they were kidnapped.

Hyderabad Police have nabbed four persons allegedly involved in the kidnapping of two excise department officials who went to inspect a scrap godown at Sai Krishna Nagar in Saroor Nagar on Wednesday, July 5. The officials were later rescued by the police. However, according to police, the godown owner is still at large. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reportedly asked Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar to take strict action against the accused.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, LB Nagar, B Sai Sri told the media, “The victims called their senior officials about the ransom that the kidnappers were demanding, and the latter in turn alerted the police department at around 10:30 am on July 5 about the kidnap. Immediately our teams carried out vehicle checking. Within a four kilometer radius, at Rajiv Chowk, we were able to trace the car carrying the officers.”

The DCP briefed the media about the details of the case and said, “As a part of ongoing GST raids in the country, two inspectors from the excise department had gone to raid a scrap godown cum welding shop running on fake GST registration in Saroor nagar on Wednesday. The godown owner asked the officials to produce their ID cards and when they did so, he seized the cards and tore them. Their mobiles were also snatched and they were forced into a car. The abductors assaulted the officers and demanded a ransom of Rs 5 lakh.”

She added that the abductors were aware that the officials were from the excise department, ruling out the possibility that they might have had some doubts as to their identity.