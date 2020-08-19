Hyderabad police inspector suspended for harassing woman

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said, “Any misconduct by an officer in uniform can't be tolerated at all.”

Coronavirus Police

An inspector working with the Special Branch has been suspended in the Hyderabad City Commissionerate for harassing a woman. The information came to light when City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar took to Twitter about the issue on Tuesday.

Anjani Kumar tweeted, "Inspector K Chander Kumar working in Special Branch has been placed under suspension. His conduct has been improper with a lady. Any misconduct by an officer in uniform can't be tolerated at all. Send whatsapp msg at 9490616555. Help us identify black sheeps in the police department."

Inspector K Chander kumar working in Special Branch has been placed under suspension. His conduct has been improper with a lady. Any misconduct by an officer in uniform can't be tolerated at all. Send whatsapp msg at 9490616555. Help us identify black sheeps in police department August 18, 2020

As per the Time of India report, a woman in her 40s lodged a complaint in Vanasthalipuram, alleging that she is being harassed by Chander Kumar. TOI quoted a police official stating that the duo had a cordial relationship when the lady was working in the city and have known each other since 2011. However, the complainant started avoiding him due to 'personal reasons' and the inspector was bothering her by making continuous video calls on WhatsApp and has sent abusive messages to her when she was not responding to him.

Following which, the woman, who is also a government employee and her husband filed a police complaint in Vanasthalipuram and has also approached City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar.

After which the case was investigated and the inspector was suspended. Inspector Chander Kumar had recently joined the Special Branch and was looking after the east zone. Before that he was working in the south zone Law and Order team, as per the reports.

According to media reports, there are a total of three suspensions in the couple of days, so far. Earlier on Monday, Telangana DGP Mahender Reddy, suspended Vanasthalipuram Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) S Jayaram for ‘misconduct’ with a woman. Meanwhile, S Murali Krishna, SR Nagar inspector was also suspended on Tuesday, in a case related with the Vanasthalipuram ACP Suspension.