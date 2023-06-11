Hyderabad police announce traffic diversions for Telangana Run on Necklace Road

As part of the Telangana Formation Decennial Celebrations this month, the state government is organising a run along NTR Marg and Necklace Road on June 12.

The Hyderabad traffic police have announced tentative traffic diversions near Necklace Road in the early hours of June 12, on account of the Telangana Run being organised as part of the Telangana Formation Decennial Celebrations this month. The Telangana Run will be held along NTR Marg and Necklace Road at 4 am on Monday, June 12, with two categories â€” a 2 km run and a 4 km run. Police advised commuters to avoid the following junctions during the run â€” VV Statue (Khairatabad), Old Saifabad police station, Ravindra Bharathi, Mint Compound Road, Telugu Thalli, Necklace Rotary, Nallagutta, Katta Maisamma (Lower Tank Bund), Tank Bund, and Liberty. The following diversions will be in place during the run â€”

> Traffic will not be allowed between VV Statue â€“ Necklace Rotary â€“ NTR Marg and Telugu Thalli Junction and vice versa

> Traffic coming from Khairatabad/Punjagutta/Somajiguda and intending to go towards Necklace Rotary will be diverted at VV Statue towards Shadan â€“ Nirankari

> Traffic coming from Nirankari/Chintalbasthi and intending to go towards Necklace Rotary will not be allowed to use the Khairatabad flyover

> Traffic coming from Iqbal Minar Junction and intending to go towards Tank Bund â€“ Ranigunj and Liberty will not be allowed towards Telugu Thalli Junction/Ambedkar Statue/Tank Bund. Instead, it will be directed to embark on the Telugu Thalli flyover towards Katta Maisamma Junction â€“ Lower Tank Bund

> Traffic coming from Tank Bund and Telugu Thalli, and intending to go towards NTR Marg, will be diverted at Telugu Thalli Junction towards Iqbal Minar Junction

> Traffic coming from BRKR Bhavan towards NTR Marg will be diverted at Telugu Thalli Junction towards Iqbal Minar Junction

> Traffic coming from Bada Ganesh lane towards IMAX/Necklace Rotary will be diverted at Bada Ganesh towards Rajdoot lane.

> Traffic coming from Buddha Bhavan and Nallagutta Junction towards Necklace Rotary will be diverted at Nallagutta towards Buddha Bhavan and Ranigunj

> RTC Buses coming from Afzalgunj towards Secunderabad will avoid the Tank Bund Road and take the route passing through Telugu Thalli flyover, Katta Maisamma, Lower Tank Bund, DBR Mills and Kavadiguda

Invitees attending the Telangana Run will have to park their vehicles at the following designated places after alighting at the Dr BR Ambedkar Statue next to IMAX:

> VIPs can park their vehicles behind IMAX (100 cars)

> Government employees can park their vehicles on Race Road (150 cars)

> Buses and other vehicles will have to be parked on Necklace Road, in a single lane from Lake police station to Jalavihar (100 buses, 1000 cars)

> Contingency parking will be available at NTR Ghat and NTR Garden (for 80 cars each)