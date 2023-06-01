Hyderabad police announce traffic diversions for Telangana Formation Day: Details

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government has planned several events as part of the 21-day-long decennial celebrations of Telangana Formation Day, beginning June 2.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police has announced several diversions around the Telangana Secretariat in view of the stateâ€™s formation day celebrations on Friday, June 2. Moderate traffic congestion is expected from 6 am to 2 pm as the event is expected to have a huge number of attendees. The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government has planned grand celebrations on the occasion of the stateâ€™s tenth formation day, to highlight the state's achievements during the last nine years. From farmers' day to celebrations at water bodies and a literary festival, a wide range of activities are scheduled as part of the 21-day-long decennial celebrations of Telangana Formation Day, beginning June 2.

On June 2, NTR Garden, NTR Ghat, Necklace Road, and Lumbini Park will be closed in view of the Telangana Formation Day celebrations at the Secretariat. The following traffic diversions will be in place around the Secretariat on Friday if needed, the police said:

> Traffic will not be allowed between VV Statue â€“ Necklace Rotary â€“ NTR Marg and Telugu Thalli Junction, and vice versa

> Traffic coming from Khairatabad/Panjagutta/Somajiguda to go towards Necklace Rotary will be diverted at VV Statue towards Shadanâ€“Nirankari, but during VVIP movement, traffic coming from Shadan Nirankari/Somajiguda will be stopped for few minutes

> Traffic from Nirankari/Chintalbasthi going towards Necklace Rotary will not be allowed to use the Khairatabad flyover

> Traffic from Iqbal Minar Junction going towards Tankbundâ€“Ranigunj and Liberty will not be allowed towards Telugu Thalli Junction/Ambedkar Statue/Tank Bund, and will be directed to embark on the Telugu Thalli flyover towards Katta Maisamma Junction â€“ Lower Tank Bund

> Traffic from Tank Bund and Telugu Thalli Junction going towards NTR Marg will not be allowed and will be diverted at Telugu Thalli Junction towards Iqbal Minar Junction

> Traffic coming from BRKR Bhavan towards NTR Marg will not be allowed and diverted at Telugu Thalli Junction towards Iqbal Minar Junction

> Traffic coming from Bada Ganesh lane towards IMAX/Necklace Rotary and going towards Mint lane will be diverted at Bada Ganesh towards Rajdoot Lane

> Traffic coming from Mint Lane towards Bada Ganesh will not be allowed and diverted at the Mint Lane entrance towards the Telugu Thalli flyover

Police have advised commuters to avoid the following junctions between 6 am and 2 pm on Friday:

> VV Statue (Khairatabad) Junction

>Old Saifabad PS Junction

> Ravindra Bharathi Junction

> Mint Compound Road

> Telugu Thalli Junction

> Necklace Rotary

> Nallagutta Junction

> Katta Maisamma (Lower Tank Bund)

> Tank Bund

> Liberty