In Hyderabad for ‘Phantom’ shoot, Sudeep meets Pawan Kalyan

A photo of Pawan Kalyan gifting Sudeep a sapling has gone viral among the fans of both stars.

Flix Cinema

Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep was shooting in Hyderabad for his upcoming film Phantom when he paid a visit to Tollywood star Pawan Kalyan. They met at Pawan Kalyan’s office in the city and discussed several issues, we hear. Pawan Kalyan lauded Sudeep for ensuring that he and his team are following all the lockdown protocols and safety measures at the shooting spot. A pic of the star gifting Sudeep a sapling has gone viral among the fans of both stars.

Posting pics with Pawan, Sudeep tweeted: “Met a simple grounded human @PawanKalyan i must admit. Wonderful interacting with you sir.”

Met a simple grounded human @PawanKalyan i must admit. Wonderful interacting with you sir. pic.twitter.com/Da50XnKaUC October 5, 2020

There were reports a few weeks ago that the Phantom team was filming a song sequence at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. Art director Shiva Kumar had erected grand sets for the song with Jani master as the choreographer. Director Anup Bhandari has penned the lyrics for the song, which is composed by Ajeneesh Lokanath.

According to the latest reports, the team is now shooting an action sequence with a forest set built at Annapurna Studios. While Sudeep plays the lead character Vikranth Rona, Nirup Bhandari will be seen as Sanjeev Gambhira and Neetha Ashok as Aparna Ballal aka Panna. Manjunath Gowda is producing the film under his banner.

Meanwhile, Sudeep’s fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Kotigobba 3. Directed by Shiva Karthik, the film was wrapped up in March but its release was postponed due to the pandemic. Arjun Janya is composing music for this venture while Shekar Chandru is handling the camera. Madonna Sebastian and Shraddha Das play the female leads with Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasani in an important role. This film is produced by Surappa Babu under his banner.

Pawan Kalyan’s next film to release will be Vakeel Saab. The cast of the social thriller includes Anjali, Nivetha Thomas and Ananya Nagalla as the female leads with Prakash Raj in a pivotal role. Venu Sriram is directing the film, which is bankrolled by Dil Raju under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations. The technical crew comprises S Thaman for music, PS Vinod for cinematography and Prawin Pudi for editing.

Vakeel Saab is the Telugu remake of the acclaimed Bollywood flick Pink, which won the National Film Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues. It was directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury.

Soon after wrapping up Vakeel Saab, Pawan Kalyan will move over to the Krish directorial touted to be a period drama. The untitled film will be produced by AM Rathnam. Referred to as PSPK 27 for now, it will have two heroines sharing screen space with Pawan Kalyan. Latest reports say that Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez has been roped in to play one of the two female leads.

Last seen on screen in Agnyaathavaasi, Pawan Kalyan took a break from acting for two years to concentrate on his political career. He was back with two projects which he hoped to complete and release this year. However, the pandemic struck and all his plans have gone for a toss. There are also reports that he might reunite with Trivikram for another project next year. The duo is popular for working together in films such as Jalsa and Attarintiki Daredi. They had also worked together in Agnyaathavaasi, which bombed at the box-office.

(Content provided by Digital Native)