Hyderabad: Neighbour murders 8-year-old over financial dispute with family

Though the victim’s family had initially alleged that it was a case of human sacrifice, the police ruled out this possibility. Instead, the police have said that a financial dispute was the reason for the murder.

news Crime

An eight-year-old boy, Abdul Waheed Khan, was allegedly murdered by his neighbour Imran Ali Khan, also known as Fiza Jahaan, in Allauddin Koti in Hyderabad’s Sanathnagar on Thursday, April 20. Though the victim’s family had initially alleged that it was a case of human sacrifice, the police ruled out this angle and later confirmed that a financial dispute between the accused and the victim’s family had led to the brutal murder.

The victim, a class 3 student, informed his grandmother and left his home to offer Sehri namaz early morning on Thursday. When Abdul did not return home even after nightfall, the family searched for him in the mosque and around the neighbourhood. Upon failing to find Abdul, the family approached the police. Abdul’s body was found in a sack packed in a plastic container in a drain in Moosapet early morning on Friday.

The police got vital hints from CCTV footage, which had captured Abdul entering Imran’s home. Though he could be seen entering the house, Abdul never left the place. An autorickshaw was seen waiting outside the alley leading to the accused’s house. Later, the accused was seen loading something onto the autorickshaw.

The police soon nabbed Imran who confessed to killing Abdul. He revealed that he had dumped the body in a nala (drain) with the help of an autorickshaw driver from Borabanda. The police soon arrested the driver Rafeeq as well. A case has been registered under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (destroying evidence) of the Indian Penal Code.

Outraged relatives and neighbours of the victim vandalised Imran’s house and damaged furniture and household belongings. A tense situation prevailed in the neighbourhood on Friday. Additional forces, including Quick Response Teams, were rushed to the area to keep the situation under control.

Telangana Minister for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Cinematography Talasani Srinivas visited the victim’s family and assured them that the case would be fast-tracked. Addressing the media, the Minister said, “The incident is not only sad but also worrying. We are taking this case very seriously. The accused and the person who helped the accused have been arrested. No one will be spared. The ones responsible will be taken to task. It is unacceptable that an innocent boy has been so brutally murdered.” The Minister assured Abdul’s family that the government would extend financial assistance and that justice would prevail.



