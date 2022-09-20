Hyderabad Nagole flyover almost complete, GHMC officials say

The six-lane Nagole flyover will provide a signal-free stretch between LB Nagar and Uppal.

news Infrastructure

The massive flyover connecting LB Nagar and Uppal in Hyderabad will likely be ready for inauguration soon. Officials of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal COrporation (GHMC) have said that most of the work is complete, with some reports stating that the flyover may be officially inaugurated in October. The flyover was built at a cost of over Rs 210 crore, and will provide relief to commuters as it will provide a signal-free stretch between Uppal and LB Nagar.

The Nagole flyover has been constructed by the GHMC under the Strategic Road Development Programme (SDRP), under which flyover construction projects were also taken up at Bairamalguda, Chandrayangutta and the LB Nagar underpass. The Nagole flyover is over 900 metres long and 24 metres wide, with 23 piers, 22 spans, 600 metres of via-duct portions and 300 metres of a reinforced earth wall. As per reports, the construction of a ramp is currently underway, and 21 out of the 22 spans have been laid.

The Uppal to LB Nagar stretch sees major traffic snarls on weekdays, with commuters using the road to travel towards Dilsukhnagar, Karmanghat and other areas where offices are located. Earlier, GHMC officials had hinted that the flyover would be inaugurated in July, however, it experienced some delays. As per reports, there are over 14 SDRP projects that have been sanctioned in and around LB Nagar, for which over Rs 448 crore has been sanctioned.

The Chandrayangutta flyover, which is also an SDRP project, was supposed to be inaugurated on August 23 this year. However, the inauguration was shifted to a few days later, after massive protests broke out in Hyderabad over BJP MLA Raja Singhâ€™s remarks against Prophet Mohammed. The GHMC has taken up a total of 41 SRDP projects, of which 30 have been completed, including the Chandrayangutta flyover expansion. The remaining 11 SRDP projects, involving building flyovers, underpasses and RoBs to manage the growing traffic, are in various stages of completion.