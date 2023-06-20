Hyderabad: Muslim United Federation calls for action against cow vigilantes

news

The Muslim United Federation has demanded that authorities take immediate action to curb the activities of cow vigilante groups, who have been attacking traders transporting cattle for Bakri Eid in Hyderabad. The federation's president, Syed Shah Mohd Khairuddin Quadri, expressed concern over the increasing incidents of cow vigilante groups stopping and assaulting cattle traders during late-night journeys on highways.

Quadri questioned the role of Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali and the police, asking what measures they were taking to address the issue. He highlighted the audacity of these vigilante groups, who roamed freely on highways and other roads, instilling fear among traders. Additionally, Quadri raised concerns about the dissemination of viral videos by cow vigilantes on social media platforms as a means of intimidation.

Syed Sufi Khairuddin, a member of the federation, expressed apprehension about the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) agenda on cow vigilantes in Telangana. He demanded that the state government and police take strict action against these groups, emphasising that cattle traders adhered to the prescribed rules for transportation. Khairuddin stated that allowing cow vigilantes a free hand was against the Constitution and the law of the land, and such behaviour would not be tolerated.

Khairuddin also criticised Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, stating that while he claimed to be a well-wisher of Muslims, he failed to meet their expectations in maintaining law and order during such incidents. He warned that Muslims would demonstrate their discontent in the upcoming Assembly elections if the government failed to address the issue.