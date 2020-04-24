Hyderabad Muslim clerics, leaders urge followers to observe Ramzan at home

The beginning of Ramzan is likely to be observed on Saturday.

Amidst the national lockdown, the beginning of the holy month of Ramzan is likely to be declared on Saturday by the Ruhiyat Hilal committee, which observes moon sightings and makes the announcement. Hyderabad, which has a significant Muslim population, has continued to see a rise in cases. Attendees of the Tablighi meeting in Delhi account for a majority of the state’s 983 total cases.

Following the announcement, Taraweeh, which is a special prayer held only during Ramzan, will take place across the Masjids throughout the month at night. However, this year, besides the Telangana and Union government’s orders to stay indoors and maintain social distance, a fatwa (a formal ruling from the Islamic point of law) has been issued by the Jamia Nizamia, the Islamic seminary of Hyderabad, asking the worshippers to perform Taraweeh at their homes.

The fatwa was issued in accordance with the government’s decision to observe the lockdown and curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The state had also seen 25 deaths and 281 recoveries so far. As of Thursday evening, there were 663 cases in Hyderabad. As cases began to rise in Hyderabad’s Old City, a part of the city with a high concentration of Muslim residents, officials worked to create containment zones to curb the spread of the virus.

The Ulemas (body of Muslim scholars) and Muftis (Muslim legal expert who is empowered to give rulings on religious matters) from Jamia Nizamia appealed to Muslims to observe the Taraweeh prayers from their respective homes in view of the pandemic. The Muftis and Ulemas also asked all Muslims to observe Iftar at home and not go to any masjid, and not to host any Iftar parties or attend them.

“While staying at home, Muslims shall offer prayers, observe fasting (roza) and perform Taraweeh. They should refrain from holding ijtemas (gatherings) for Taraweeh and recitation of the Holy Quran. At their homes, Muslims shall offer Duas and Durood-e-Shareef, take up the reading of the Holy Quran and do penance (Astasqfar),” Jamia Nizamia stated.

The Jamia Nizamia has asked Muslims to follow the advice of health experts, observe preventive measures, particularly to practice physical distancing.

The United Muslim Front, an umbrella of Muslim groups, also appealed to the Muslim community and urged them not to gather for ‘sahar’ (breakfast before the fast).

The Telangana State Waqf Board, citing the Jamia Nizamia’s decision, asked the custodians of waqf properties to prevent any congregations during Ramzan until further orders.

Besides the Islamic seminary, several masjids in Hyderabad have been making announcements during azaan (give prayer call) that people must follow government orders during the pandemic.

Speaking to TNM, Abdul Qadeer Siddiqui, Mecca Masjid Superintendent said, “We have already appealed to the people not to come to the Masjid. Taraweeh and namaz should be performed at their own homes. The Masjid will remain locked as has been the case since March 22. There won’t be any Taraweeh or any arrangement for Iftar at Mecca Masjid.”

“I appeal people to stay safe and follow government orders,” he added.