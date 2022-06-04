Hyderabad minor’s gangrape: Another minor arrested, total 3 people nabbed

It was alleged that five people sexually assaulted the minor in a luxury car which they went in from the Amnesia and Insomnia pub premises in Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad.

In another crucial development in the gangrape of a minor in Hyderabad, another minor suspected to be involved in the crime has been arrested. This brings the total number of arrests to three; previously, one minor, and another accused named Saduddin Malik (18), who is from Uppalguda in the city, were nabbed by the police.

It was alleged that five people sexually assaulted the minor in a luxury car which they went in from the Amnesia and Insomnia pub premises in Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad. The survivor was said to be attending a college party hosted by her friends, where she said to have met the alleged perpetrators.

There are unconfirmed allegations that the son of an AIMIM MLA is in the car with the survivor and other perpetrators. A video taken from inside the car, apparently by someone sitting in the front passenger seat, was released by BJP MLA and senior functionary Raghunandan Rao, potentially compromising the identity of the minor survivor as well as the children in conflict with law. He further argued saying that since he is a lawyer, he knows what details to reveal without compromising the identities.

Joel Davis, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of West Zone, said that the accused have been identified based on the victim’s statement and CCTV footage from the pub.

Revealing the latest update in the case, the DCP said, “In continuation of arrest of A-2 Saduddin Malik (on June 3, 2022), two CCLs (Child in Conflict with Law) were apprehended by Jubilee Hills police on Saturday (i.e., on June 4, 2022).”

According to the DCP, the minors allegedly involved in the sexual assault are being produced before the Hon’ble Juvenile Court for their custody. Police are yet to nab the two other accused in the case.

In a conversation with TNM, the DCP said that the police have not yet given a clean chit to anyone in the case while asserting that the investigation is taking place based on the CDR (Call Data Records) and the survivor’s statement and factual evidence. He said that they have corroborated the survivor’s statements and confession statements of the alleged perpetrators to narrow down on the five accused. When asked about the video that was released by the BJP, the DCP said that they will take the additional statement from the survivor to corroborate it.

The case has garnered widespread shock and outrage, with the Telangana BJP leaders and cadres staging protests at Jubilee Hills police station before being detained and dispersed.

There are also allegations against Home Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Mahmood Ali’s grandson for hosting the party at the pub where minors were allowed. However, the grandson Farzan Ahmed refuted the allegations while speaking to a Telugu media channel. He said that the BJP is dragging his name only to bring a bad name to the Telangana government, his grandfather and Deputy CM. Farzan has also claimed that he was not hosting any party at the pub but at his house in ministers’ quarters in the city.

Deputy CM Mahmood Ali has refuted the allegations against his grandson’s involvement in the case. He said, “The action was taken based on the complaints, Telangana police does not work under external pressure. When something is confirmed, the police will not leave a stone unturned in the case. Since the survivor was a minor, there was 1-2 days’ delay to get her statement.”