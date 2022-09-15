Hyderabad minor allegedly kidnapped, sexually assaulted by two men

The girl’s family alleged that she was kidnapped, drugged and tortured by two men.

A minor girl in Hyderabad was allegedly raped by two young men, police said on Thursday, September 15. The accused, who are majors, took the 14-year-old girl to a lodge two days ago and sexually assaulted her, they said, citing a complaint made by her family. The girl had been traced after the accused left her on Wednesday, police said. A kidnap case was registered on September 13 after the girl went missing and the charges were now being altered to include rape, police said, according to PTI. The minor survivor has been sent for medical examination and also to the Bharosa support centre for women and children, they said. The two accused have been apprehended and an investigation was on, they added.

The girl’s mother told reporters that on Monday, around 7.45 pm, the girl asked for some money to go to a store. “I sent my son along to see where she was going. He said she went to Fateh Khan Bazaar, where he saw her standing next to a parked car. He said he didn’t see if she got into the car,” the mother said. She said that the girl was then kidnapped by two young men. The mother said that on returning home, the girl told her family that she was forecfully given some injections, pills and alcohol. “She said they tortured her a lot. She said her body was still shivering and she was not completely conscious,” her mother said. The girl’s grandmother said that a day after she went missing, on Wednesday night, the family received a call saying the girl was with them, and that the could meet her at the police station. “She went missing on Monday night, and we found her only last night,” the grandmother said. She said the family was not acquainted with the accused.

Dabeerpura Station House Officer (SHO) G Koteswar Rao told reporters that they received a missing complaint on September 13, and as the girl is a minor, a kidnap case was registered. “Since then, investigation has continued, as part of which we received information that she was in a certain place. We were told that she had been taken there,” he said. When asked about the rape allegations, he said investigation was ongoing and the girl’s version was being looked into. “The girl has been sent to the Bharosa centre. We are waiting for the medical examination and more details,” he said.

This is a developing story.