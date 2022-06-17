Hyderabad Metro services suspended due to Agnipath protests

The move comes just a while after a group of Army aspirants, protesting against the Agnipath Army recruitment scheme, went on a rampage at the Secunderabad railway station.

news Agnipath Protests

Operations in all three lines of the Hyderabad Metro Rail were suspended on Friday, June 17, over “disturbances in the city”. The move comes just a while after a group of Army aspirants, protesting against the Union government’s newly-introduced Agnipath Army recruitment scheme, went on a rampage at the Secunderabad railway station, blocking the trains, setting a train’s bogie on fire, and damaging the wind-shield of a Telangana State RTC bus.

“Passengers are informed that due to some disturbance in the city, all operations in all three lines of Hyderabad Metro Rail stand suspended till further notice. Passengers are advised to take care and make alternate arrangements,” the official L&T Hyderabad Metro Rail handle tweeted on Friday. In light of the violent protests and blocked tracks, the South Central Railways had also cancelled a series of Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS) trains on Friday.

Protests break out at Secunderabad railway station allegedly by army applicants against #AgnipathRecruitmentScheme. A bogie was set on fire and property was vandalised. Railway officials say situation under control. Damage yet to be assessed. #Agniveer #Agnipath #AgnipathScheme pic.twitter.com/W6kUilQIrc — Paul Oommen (@Paul_Oommen) June 17, 2022

There were widespread protests in several parts of the country on Thursday as well, demanding the Union government to roll back the Agnipath scheme, under which men and women between the ages of 17.5 and 21 will be eligible to apply for recruitment. The service term for most of these candidates would be four years. After four years of service, 25% of the ‘Agniveers’ will be retained in the regular cadre based on merit and medical fitness. The retained employees will have an opportunity to serve a full term of another 15 years, while the other 75%, who do not qualify for the same, will have to exit with a package of Rs 11-12 lakh.

