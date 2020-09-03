Hyderabad Metro to resume from Sept 7: Five stations to remain closed

HMRL has given a 13 point guideline that all users need to be aware of.

The Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) on Thursday announced that their services would commence from Monday in a phased manner. The decision has been taken as per the unlock 4 guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs. According to HMRL, five stations-- Gandhi Hospital, Bharat Nagar, Moosapet, Musheerabad and Yusufguda-- which are under containment zones would be closed.

The operations would resume in three phases. In the first phase, from Monday (7 September) Corridor 1(Miyapur - LB Nagar) would be made operational. Revenue services would be from 7 to 12 pm and 4 pmto 9 pm. The next day, as part of phase 2, Corridor 3 (Nagole - Raidurg) would also be made operational. And from September 9, all the three corridors would be functioning.

A 13-point guideline has been formulated by the HMRL following a meeting with several officials. The HMRL said that only asymptomatic patients would be allowed after performing a thermal screening on the passengers. Wearing masks is mandatory and those without them would be asked to purchase them in the station or be penalized, HMRL Managing Director NVS Reddy said.

Here are the guidelines about how the metros would function: