The Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) on Thursday announced that their services would commence from Monday in a phased manner. The decision has been taken as per the unlock 4 guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs. According to HMRL, five stations-- Gandhi Hospital, Bharat Nagar, Moosapet, Musheerabad and Yusufguda-- which are under containment zones would be closed.
The operations would resume in three phases. In the first phase, from Monday (7 September) Corridor 1(Miyapur - LB Nagar) would be made operational. Revenue services would be from 7 to 12 pm and 4 pmto 9 pm. The next day, as part of phase 2, Corridor 3 (Nagole - Raidurg) would also be made operational. And from September 9, all the three corridors would be functioning.
A 13-point guideline has been formulated by the HMRL following a meeting with several officials. The HMRL said that only asymptomatic patients would be allowed after performing a thermal screening on the passengers. Wearing masks is mandatory and those without them would be asked to purchase them in the station or be penalized, HMRL Managing Director NVS Reddy said.
Here are the guidelines about how the metros would function:
1. Frequency of trains will be around 5 min; it will be improved or decreased based on passenger traffic and to avoid crowding.
2. In order to ensure social distancing, suitable markings at stations and inside trains are being done for passengers to stand. Alternate seats will be marked â€˜xâ€™ inside the train and kept vacant.
3. Social distancing would be monitored through CCTV by OCC, Station controller and Train Operators.
4. Wearing of face mask is mandatory for all passengers and staff. Metro Rail will make arrangements for supply of masks on payment basis to the persons arriving without mask. Suitable penalty as per regulation shall be imposed for any violation.
5. Only asymptomatic persons will be allowed to travel after thermal screening at entry into the stations. Symptomatic persons would be advised to go to nearby COVID Care Centre/Hospital for testing/medical attention. Use of Aarogya-Setu App would be encouraged.
6. Pedal type sanitizers will be kept at entry into the stations for use by passengers.
7. Proper PPE kits and sanitizers will be provided to employees/ security personnel, who are likely to be in proximate contact with commuters and for longer duration.
8. Considering the potential of Corona to spread quickly, security personnel/ private guards have been instructed to ensure adequate safety while frisking commuters without diluting security drills.
9. Smart Card and Mobile QR ticket with cashless/online transactions will be encouraged.
10. Passengers will be advised to travel with minimum luggage and avoid carrying metallic items for easy and quick scanning. They will be encouraged to carry small bottle of sanitizer with them.
11. Parking spaces would be opened for the metro customers as per guidelines.
12. Mock drills keeping view various scenarios post Covid-19 are being conducted before commencement of the metro operation.
13. Metro Rail will keep close liaison with State police, medical authorities and local administration for regulating crowd outside station and to deal with contingencies.