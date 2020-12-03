Hyderabad Metro to re-open three stations after nine months

Bharat Nagar, Musheerabad and Gandhi Hospital metro stations remained closed as they fell under COVID-19 containment zones.

The Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) has announced the opening of three stations--Bharat Nagar, Musheerabad and Gandhi Hospital--from Thursday, after a period of three months since Metro services resumed. These three stations earlier remained closed as part of unlock-4 guidelines as they fell under COVID-19 containment zones. However, Moosapet and Yusufguda still continue to remain closed.

HMRL authorities said that the first train will start at 6.30 am from Thursday instead of 7 am due to the demand from the passengers. HMRL, Managing Director NVS Reddy said that there won't be a change in the timing of the last train which will leave from the originating point at 9.30 pm. “We are happy to announce the opening of the three closed stations— Bharat Nagar on Corridor 1, Musheerabad and Gandhi Hospital on Corridor 2 from December 3,” HMRL announced in the press release.

Metro services in Hyderabad opened on September 7 in a phased manner in view of the coronavirus pandemic. However, five stations--Gandhi Hospital, Bharat Nagar, Moosapet, Musheerabad and Yusufguda--were closed. The authorities had implemented a 13-point guideline to run the service and contain the transmission of the coronavirus simultaneously. As part of the plan, only asymptomatic patients were to be allowed after performing a thermal screening on the passengers. Wearing masks was mandatory and those without them were asked to purchase them in the station or be penalised.

When the services resumed, the frequency of trains were around 5 minutes. Authorities, in order to ensure physical distancing, made markings at stations and inside trains for passengers to stand. Alternate seats were marked ‘x’ which were not to be occupied.

The Metro staff were asked to monitor physical distancing through CCTV. Sanitizers were placed at the entry of the stations.