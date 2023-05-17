Hyderabad Metro Rail invites tenders for Airport corridor at Rs 5,688 cr contract value

The Airport Metro Line is eagerly anticipated by commuters as it is expected to significantly reduce travel time from the city to the airport, potentially by up to 50%

Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML) has recently issued notices inviting global tenders for the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) of the Hyderabad Airport Express Metro Line. The estimated contract value for this project is Rs 5,688 crore. HAML has opened the tender process through International Competitive Bidding (ICB) for the construction of the express metro line connecting Mindspace Junction to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGI). The completion of the project is targeted within 36 months.

As per the notification on HMRL's website, the tender includes various works such as the construction of a 31 km metro line, elevated viaduct, nine stations, track works, supply and commissioning of rolling stock, traction and power supply, signaling and telecommunication, and automatic fare collection (AFC) gates, among others. Bidding documents will be available for interested parties between May 17 and May 29, and the submission deadline is set for July 5 before 3 pm.

NVS Subba Reddy, Managing Director of Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL), mentioned in a press release that based on an updated survey, the corridor will feature an underground metro station located adjacent to the airport terminal. The corridor will span a total of 31 km, consisting of an elevated portion of 29.3 km and an underground portion of 1.7 km, between the Raidurg metro station and the Airport terminal station.

The proposed corridor will connect through prominent locations such as Biodiversity Junction, Nanakramguda, Narsingi, Manchirevula, TS Police Academy, Rajendranagar, Shamshabad, Airport Cargo station, and RGIA Terminal. The Airport Metro Line is eagerly anticipated by commuters as it is expected to significantly reduce travel time from the city to the airport, potentially by up to 50%. Additionally, it is anticipated to offer a cost-effective transportation option.