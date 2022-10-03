Hyderabad Metro now lets you book tickets on WhatsApp

The Hyderabad Metro Rail has launched the facility to book tickets on WhatsApp. This makes it the first metro rail in India to roll out a fully digital payment-enabled WhatsApp e-ticketing facility, the L&T Hyderabad Metro Rail said in a press statement. Passengers can now book metro tickets on WhatsApp, and Hyderabad Metro Rail has collaborated with fintech platform Billeasy to provide the service. Several trials have been conducted in the past few months to prepare for the launch, the release said.

Commuters can now purchase an e-ticket on their own WhatsApp number, which can be displayed at the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) gates to proceed on the journey. The new facility is in addition to other existing digital modes of ticket booking like TSavaari – the official app of Hyderabad Metro Rail – and other third-party payment apps. Here’s how to book your metro ticket on WhatsApp:

> Initiate a WhatsApp chat by sending a ‘Hi’ message to Hyderabad Metro Rail on +91 8341146468, or scan the QR code displayed at metro stations

> You will receive an OTP (one-time password) valid for five minutes, along with an e-ticket booking link

> Click the e-ticket booking link to open the e-ticket gateway webpage

> Choose your journey route (stations of origin and destination) and journey type (one-way or return)

> Proceed to make the payment using Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, Rupay debit card or any other payment option available

> You will receive the metro e-ticket link on your registered WhatsApp number. Open the link to download the e-ticket in the form of a QR code, which will remain valid for one business day

> Flash the QR e-ticket at the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) gate and proceed on your journey

Speaking about the new payment facility, KVB Reddy, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited, said, “Hyderabad Metro Rail believes in the power of digitalisation. In line with the Digital India mission, we are happy to launch India’s first Metro WhatsApp eTicketing facility with a fully digital payment gateway … This is also in line with our philosophy to go green.”

