Hyderabad Metro line between Jubilee and Mahatma Gandhi bus stations to be launched on Friday

With the launch of this line, which covers 11 km, Metro phase I project will be complete.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will inaugurate the Hyderabad Metro Rail services between Jubilee Bus Station (JBS) and Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) at 4 pm on Friday, announced his son and minister K T Rama Rao.

With the launch of this line, which covers 11 km, the Metro phase I project will be complete. The total length of the Hyderabad Metro Rail will now be 69 kilometres. According to Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited officials, it would just take 16 minutes to cover the stretch between JBS to MGBS on the metro as opposed to 45 minutes by road.

The JBS-MGBS corridor has nine stations which include Parade Grounds, Secunderabad West, Gandhi Hospital, Musheerabad, RTC Crossoads, Chikkadpally, Narayanguda, Sultan Bazaar and MGBS. The JBS-MGBS route is part of the corridor II from JBS to Falaknuma.

Recently, minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development K T Rama Rao had announced that the corridor would be opened before February 10.

The trial runs on the route had commenced on November 25, 2019. Last month, Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) had issued the safety certificate after inspecting the corridor. In March 2019, a 10-km stretch of Hyderabad Metro Rail between Ameerpet and Hi-Tec City was inaugurated and subsequently in November 2019, another 1.5 km stretch of Metro Rail Corridor-III between Hitec City station and Raidurg was inaugurated.

Metro services in Hyderabad began in 2017. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the 30 km stretch (between Miyapur and Nagole) out of the 72 km long elevated Hyderabad Metro Rail project. Subsequently in September 2018, another 16-km stretch of Hyderabad Metro between Ameerpet to L B Nagar was commissioned.