Hyderabad Metro introduces ozone-based sanitisation of coaches

Hyderabad Metro Rail said it has inducted portable machines to sanitise the coaches for safe travel during the ongoing pandemic.

L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd (L&TMRHL) has become India's first metro rail to introduce ozone-based sanitisation of its train coaches. Kickstarting the process, it has inducted three portable Ozycare Mobizone units to sanitise the coaches to build confidence among passengers for safe travel during the ongoing COVID19 pandemic.

Hyderabad Metro Rail said it has conducted rigorous testing of Ozycare Mobizone equipment on various metro coaches for the past few months, which was followed by testing of the efficacy of the sanitisation by a NABL accredited lab. The units can neutralise more than 99% of pathogens from the air and surface of the coaches, it said.

Based on its effectiveness, Hyderabad Metro Rail is now using Ozycare Mobizone equipment to sanitise the metro coaches providing a safer travelling experience to passengers.

Introducing mobile ozone sanitisers that eliminate over 99% of germs and bacteria, with this, Hyderabad Metro Rail becomes the first metro in India to make use of this technology. Let's hear what our MD & CEO, LTMRHL, Mr. KVB Reddy has to say on this occasion. pic.twitter.com/TP0gsKnkxa February 15, 2022

"These units are robust enough to neutralise more than 99% of pathogens both from the surface and air within the train coaches. This is a strategic decision, which we have taken as part of our confidence-building exercise to make the travellers' journey safer," said KVB Reddy, MD & CEO, L&TMRHL.

"Especially when we are back on the full-service mode, we hope this move would infuse a sense of confidence among the passengers making them choose the metro as their preferred mode of city commute during the ongoing pandemic."

Hyderabad Metro Rail has three coaches on every train. As per the process, the individual machines are kept and operated in each coach for sanitisation. Ozycare Mobizone Machines are handled in a controlled environment to sanitise the train coaches.

As per the sanitisation protocol of the machine, the ozone cycle lasts for less than 10 minutes followed by an ozone destruction cycle that ensures post sanitisation safety as per OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) norms. During this period, this machine sanitises the entire coach neutralising more than 99% of pathogens from its ambient air and surface, according to Hyderabad Metro Rail.