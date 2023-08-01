Hyderabad metro to be expanded at cost of Rs 60,000 crore

The new proposed Hyderabad metro rail works will connect Isnapur to Miyapur, Miyapur to Lakdikapul, LB Nagar to Pedda Amberpet and a few other routes.

The Telangana Cabinet on Monday, July 31 announced its decision to invest Rs 60,000 crore into developing a new Hyderabad Metro Rail network in the next three to four years on a 101 km stretch. The new proposed metro rail networks will connect Isnapur to Miyapur, Miyapur to Lakdikapul, LB Nagar to Pedda Amberpet, Uppal to Bibi Nagar, Shamshabad Airport to Shadnagar via Kottur, and Uppal to ECIL crossroads. Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao told media persons that metro rail works in OId City will start soon.

The tender process for works on the 31-km stretch from Raidurgam to Airport is in its final stage, KTR said, adding that the Cabinet also approved the metro line from Jubilee Hill bus stand to Tumkunta double-decker metro rail and Patny to Kandlakoya double-decker flyover. He said that defence lands would be acquired to complete construction.

The Hyderabad Metro Rail and the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department have been asked to prepare detailed project reports for a metro rail planned around the Outer Ring Road. The new development follows the recent announcement on expanding the metro rail from Raidurg to Shamshabad airport spanning 31 km.

KTR asked for the Union governmentâ€™s cooperation in executing the project and remarked that if the Union government does not assist, the state government will build it all by itself.