Hyderabad: Mercedes driver hits bike after argument, woman dies

Rajasimha Reddy (26) allegedly hit the bike on which the deceased Maria Mir was travelling with her husband intentionally, after an argument over splashing drainage water on them.

A woman was killed in Hyderabad after the driver of a Mercedes Benz allegedly hit her two-wheeler on purpose after a brief altercation. The incident happened in Gachibowli, when the deceased, Maria Mir, was travelling on an electric bike along with her husband during the early hours of Monday, December 19. According to the complaint, the incident took place near AIG Hospitals, when the accused Rajasimha Reddy (26) who was driving a black Mercedes Benz E Class sped past the couple, splashing drainage water that had overflown onto the road, on them. After the couple and their relatives who were also with them chided the accused, he allegedly hit the coupleâ€™s bike intentionally. Maria was taken to a hospital nearby, where she succumbed to her injuries on the night of Tuesday, December 20.

According to Raidurgam police, the incident happened when Maria, her husband Syed Saifuddin Javeed, his younger brother Syed Minhajuddin and their cousin Rashad Misbahuddin went out on two bikes to see the Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge and have some food. Around 1.30 am on December 19, they were going from the cable bridge towards Gachibowli, when they slowed down on seeing the stagnated drainage water on the road, according to a police statement. The accused Rajasimha Reddy allegedly drove past them at high speed, splashing the dirty water on all four of them.

According to the police, the motorists then caught up with him and reprimanded him, with Mariaâ€™s brother-in-law Minhajuddin shouting at him asking why he couldnâ€™t drive safely. Rajasimha Reddy then slowed down, and as the two bikes moved ahead, he suddenly sped up and allegedly hit the bike with Minhajuddin and Rashad. Maria and her husband who were on an electric bike once again tried to follow Rajasimha Reddy and question him. The accused then allegedly hit their bike intentionally, and the couple fell down on a road in Anjaiah Nagar.

Rajasimha Reddy then drove away, and Maria was shifted to Care Hospital in Gachibowli. She passed away while undergoing treatment on Tuesday. Raidurgam police said that Rajasimha Reddy has been booked for murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and arrested.