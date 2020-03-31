Hyderabad mental health institute sees spike in alcoholics with withdrawal symptoms

On Monday alone, the Erragadda Institute saw over 90 patients, most of whom were experiencing severe withdrawal symptoms and needed to be admitted, authorities said.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

The Institute of Mental Health in Hyderabad's Erragadda saw a massive influx of alcoholics experiencing withdrawal symptoms as the COVID-19 shutdown has closed bars, wine shops and other sources of liquor.

On Monday alone, the Institute saw over 90 patients, most of whom were experiencing severe withdrawal symptoms and needed to be admitted, authorities said.

Speaking to reporters, Erragadda Mental Hospital Superintendent Dr Umashankar said, “Generally, we get 40 to 50 new patients every day for all reasons, but the last few days have seen a spike in alcoholics who are coming to us with withdrawal symptoms. On Saturday, there were 16 cases reported while on Sunday, it increased to 25. On Monday, there were over 90 cases."

"We are examining them and giving them prescriptions as required. If needed, we are admitting them for further treatment at the institute itself," he added.

Most of the people who visited the institute showed symptoms which included restlessness, lack of sleep, cold sweats and headache.

As those in the districts could not visit the hospital in Hyderabad due to the shutdown, the senior doctor recommended that they visit their local doctor or the government hospital at their district headquarters.

"First, we determine the severity of the problem and either prescribe tablets or injectables. If it’s a serious case, we admit them and begin detoxification, which brings things under control in a week or 10 days. If anyone has symptoms, it is better to consult a doctor. If it is severe, it is better that they get admitted in the hospital," Dr Umashankar said.

"We have enough facilities. This is a 600-bedded hospital. We don't have a problem even admitting 200 or more patients. We will be able to handle it. We have enough medical supplies as well," he added.

Meanwhile, alarm bells went off late Monday night, with a cryptic tweet by Telangana Chief Minister's Office (CMO) announcing the death of six people due to COVID-19.

After it emerged that all six of the COVID-19 fatalities in Telangana had attended a religious congregation at Nizamuddin in the national capital, the state has intensified its efforts to locate all those who returned from the event and trace their contacts.

The tweet from the Telangana CMO stated, "Six people from Telangana who attended a religious congregation at Markaz in Nizamuddin area of New Delhi from 13-15 March succumbed after they contracted coronavirus. Two died in Gandhi Hospital while one each died in Apollo Hospital, Global Hospital, Nizamabad and Gadwal."

Read:

COVID-19 death toll in Telangana rises to 6, all had attended Jamaat meeting in Delhi

How to deal with alcohol addiction during the lockdown

IANS inputs