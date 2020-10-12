Hyderabad man speeding on highway kills one, injures three

The driver of the overspeeding car initially claimed the breaks of his car had failed, however, police later found this claim to be false.

news Accident

An over speeding car rammed into several stagnant vehicles at a traffic signal at Chotuppal on the Hyderabad- Vijayawada highway killing one and leaving three persons injured. The driver of the vehicle identified as Nayarayana was found to be overspeeding and has been taken into police custody.

The accident took place at a signal at Chotuppal where several vehicles were waiting at a traffic signal. In the CCTV footage of the accident that has since emerged, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza car was seen gaining speed, ramming into a barricade and knocking down a Hero Honda Splendor, Honda Activa and a Hero Glamour bike.

30-year-old Nagaraju who drove the Splendor bike died while undergoing treatment at Osmania General Hospital. The Honda Activa bike caught fire and the person riding the bike was injured. Two persons on the Hero Glamour bike carrying four members of a family were injured, informed the police

Speaking to TNM, the Chotupaal police station inspector Venkkanna said that the car was overspeeding at the time of the accident, “The driver told us that the brakes of the car failed. We checked the car brakes and it is in working condition. He was not drunk at the time but clearly driving above the speed limit of 80 kilometres per hour on that road and lost control,” said the officer who added that the driver was in shock when the police found him.

Police have booked cases under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 307 for causing death due to negligence and section 337 for causing hurt and injury to others.

Hyderabad has reported one accident per day for the past for days straight, two lives were lost in the four accidents.

On Sunday a Ferrari car belonging to Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) and driven by a drunk driver killed a pedestrian. On Saturday a car overturned at the underpass opposite IKEA, both occupants of the car were drunk and are now undergoing treatment at a hospital.

On Friday night an overspeeding Nissan car turtled on Necklace road, the youngster driving the car and his friends survived the crash due to airbags. All five in the car survived with minor injuries.