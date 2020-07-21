Hyderabad man sets himself ablaze in police station alleging harassment by cops

After a heated argument with the police over a stolen phone, the man, allegedly a regular offender, attempted to set himself on fire in the police station.

news Crime

Alleging harassment by the police, a man, who is allegedly a regular offender, attempted suicide by setting himself ablaze inside the Chandrayangutta police station premises in Hyderabad.

The shocking incident was caught on CCTV, which shows the man walking into the station carrying a bottle filled with petrol. Shortly after, he is seen setting himself on fire and running outside, causing panic on the busy road. A police officer is seen running behind him and trying to douse the fire.

The incident took place around 9 pm on Monday.

Police officials said the man, identified as Shabbir, is a cell phone snatcher. On Monday evening, he was summoned to the police station and a phone that he had allegedly stolen was seized from his possession. A case was filed against him under section 382 IPC (theft).

According to the police, Shabbir insisted that the seized phone belonged to him and argued with them. However, after the police did not return the phone, he went to his home in Phool Bagh and returned to the station with a bottle of petrol, threatening to kill himself if the police failed to return the phone.

“While he was having a heated argument with the officers, he doused himself with the petrol and set himself on fire,” said Sub Inspector A Shiva Tej.

The SI said that Shabbir was a regular offender who has previously been caught for several petty crimes.

Two police officials – Additional Inspector KN Prasad Varma and constable Sai – also suffered minor burn injuries when they tried to help the accused.

The police immediately rushed the accused to Osmania General Hospital where he is availing treatment. His condition is said to be stable, according to police.