Hyderabad man puts up congratulatory hoardings for new Mayor, gets fined Rs 4.35 lakh

Multiple challans were issued to Atish Agarwal for putting up illegal banners, cut-outs and posters across Hyderabad.

The Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management (EV&DM) wing of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has fined a man Rs 4.35 lakh for putting up illegal hoardings and advertisements of the newly elected Hyderabad Mayor. Multiple challans were issued to Atish Agarwal after several citizens pointed it out on social media and tagged the EV&DM urging action.

The banners, hoardings and advertisements were put up across the city by a supporter of the newly elected Mayor G Vijayalakshmi, to celebrate her election. Five challans have been issued so far, out of which three were issued for “erection of unauthorised advertisement element above 15 feet in height from ground level”. The other challans were issued for putting up “unauthorised erection of banners and cutouts”.

Taking note of all the complaints, the EV&DM team took action and generated e-challans on Saturday. The challans were issued for illegal hoardings that were erected in Khairatabad, Banjara Hills, Himayat Nagar and Jubilee Hills.

According to the challans issued, the violator had put up illegal advertisements without permission from the competent authorities which is an offence under Sections 420, 421 of the GHMC Act and as per GO MS No. 68 dated April 20, 2020, stated EV&DM in the e-challan.

The Directorate of EV&DM has been continuously issuing e-challans to all those using flashing lights or non-static illumination in the advertisements. Challans are also being issued if the size of advertisements or name-boards has exceeded 15% of the frontage of the building. Other violations include use of moving, rotating, or variable message advertising devices without any written permission from the competent authority, which is an offence under Sections 420, 421 of the GHMC Act.

