Hyderabad man kills self allegedly due to harassment from loan app agents

Family members reportedly told the police that the recovery agents had been calling the victimâ€™s friends and relatives and telling them he had defaulted on loan payments.

news Crime

A fireman died allegedly by suicide in Hyderabad after being harassed over repayment of borrowed money by organisers of online loan apps, the Railway police said on Tuesday, July 19. Thirty-three-year-old Sudhakarâ€™s body was found on the tracks near a railway station on Tuesday, the police said. During the course of the investigation, it was found that the fireman, who was working at a fire station in Hyderabad, had taken loans from the instant loan apps, but was unable to repay them due to some financial problems, the police added.

According to the family members of the deceased fireman, the agents of the apps allegedly harassed and abused him over not repaying the money and also sent messages to his contacts, including relatives, describing him as a loan defaulter due to which he took his life, a police official said. The firemanâ€™s body was recovered from the railway tracks near the Shivarampally railway station, according to the Times of India.

He was identified as a fireman working with the Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services and posted at the Chandulal Baradari fire station, The New Indian Express reported. According to reports, Sudhakarâ€™s family members said the loan recovery agents had been sending messages to Sudhakarâ€™s friends and relatives saying he was a loan defaulter. They also said the agents had been calling them also and abusing them. A case has been registered under Section 174 of the CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure).

Many such instances have come to light in recent times, where loan apps lure people by offering quick and easy loans with high interest rates and processing fees, but the recovery agents later resort to different forms of harassment, including calling people on the contact list of the person who borrowed money and sharing their personal information with these contacts. There have also been instances where the recovery agents have threatened to morph the victimsâ€™ images as nude photographs and share them with their family members and others on their contact list.

With PTI inputs

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.