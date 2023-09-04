Hyderabad man killed as he tries to shield sister from intruder with knife

While attacking a woman named Sanghavi with a knife in her house in LB Nagar, Shivakumar allegedly stabbed her brother Prithvi to death when he tried to shield her.

Trigger warning: Violence

A man was killed and his elder sister injured in a knife attack by a man who barged into their house to hurt the woman on Sunday, September 3. Prithvi, a BTech graduate, was stabbed to death by Shivakumar as he tried to shield his sister Sanghavi, a homoeopathy practitioner, at their residence in Hyderabad. Shivakumar barged into their house in RTC Colony in LB Nagar and attacked Prithvi and his sister, Sanghavi, with a knife. The duo were admitted to a nearby hospital, where Prithvi later succumbed to his injuries.

Police have arrested the attacker, identified as Shivakumar. While reports suggested that he had been stalking Sanghavi and insisting that she marry him, police and family members have said they are yet to establish the motive for the attack.

LB Nagar Deputy Commissioner of Police B Sai Sri, who visited the crime scene, said that the police were questioning the accused. She mentioned that Shivakumar used a kitchen knife to attack the siblings and that Sanghavi had been shifted to Osmania Hospital. Police have registered a case and took up the investigation. A police team gathered clues from the crime scene.

Sanghavi and Prithvi hailed from a village in neighbouring Rangareddy district and were living in LB Nagar, while Shivakumar is a resident of Ramanthapur.