Hyderabad man fires three bullets at wife and children, arrested

The 52-year-old real estate agent was taken into custody after locals alerted the police about the gunshots.

A Hyderabad man opened fire at his family members over an argument on Monday under Kalapather police station limits in the city. The 52-year-old, identified as Syed Habeeb Hashmi, opened fire at his wife and children with his licensed rifle, but the family did not suffer any injuries as the bullets hit walls of the house, the police said.

Hashmi is a resident of Bilal Nagar and opened fire at his family using his .22 rifle at 5 pm, said K Sudarshan, Station House Officer, Kalapathar. After the bullets were fired, locals alerted the police, who reached the spot and took Hashmi, a real estate agent, into custody, reported Telangana Today.

The police have booked a case under Section 307 for attempt to murder under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Indian Arms act against the 52-year-old.

Earlier in December 2020, one person died and two others were injured when AIMIMâ€™s district president Mohd Farooq opened fire in Tatiguda area of Adilabad city. The AIMIM leader opened fire after a petty quarrel between two groups while playing cricket, according to the police. Farooq was immediately arrested after the incident. Police had registered a case after a video of the firing was circulated on social media.

In February last year, a man from Siddipet district opened fire at his neighbour using an automatic rifle, AK 47, over a boundary dispute. The incident triggered major tension as the accused, identified as Sadanandam, opened fire on Ganga Raju, his neighbour. Police later found that the gun that was used was stolen from a police station by the accused.

A detailed report was later sent to higher officials on the 'negligence' of police personnel on duty in the Husnabad station from where the weapon was stolen in 2017.