Hyderabad man caught with traffic challans worth Rs 42k, abandons bike and flees

While issuing a Rs 250 challan for a minor violation, the traffic police officer was shocked to find that the vehicle had 179 challans pending since 2015.

A man left behind his motorbike and fled after the traffic police in Hyderabad caught him for some violation, and found that the two-wheeler had 179 challans (fines) worth over Rs 42,000 pending for the last seven years. The incident occurred in the Moosarambagh area under the limits of Kachiguda traffic police station on the evening of Monday, December 6.

The vehicle was found parked in the carriage way by a sub-inspector. While issuing Rs 250 challan, the police officer was shocked to find that the vehicle had a large number of challans pending since 2015. He took the printout and asked the rider to pay all the penalties. The total amount worked out to Rs 42,475.

According to Kachiguda traffic inspector Srinivas, the rider fled leaving behind his vehicle. The bike is registered in the name of P Rathnaiah, a resident of Medak district. The bike had challans pending since January 9, 2015. The rider was fined for various violations, including triple riding, wrong side driving, not wearing a helmet. Majority of the challans were for not wearing helmet.

Many similar cases have surfaced in the past during routine traffic police checks. Earlier in November, another man in the city was found with 117 pending challans against his two-wheeler, amounting to Rs 29,720 in unpaid fines. The man was caught during a routine vehicle check by the Abids traffic police. His two wheeler was seized by the police. As per the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act, the police can impound vehicles with over 10 unpaid challans.

In June, a two-wheeler owner was caught with 132 challans worth Rs 36,185 pending against him for violating traffic rules for the last four years. The police had seized the vehicle in this case too.

In May 2019, Abids traffic police caught a two-wheeler which had a staggering 105 traffic challans pending, resulting in unpaid fines worth Rs 16,390 since July 2016. In January 2019, the Gachibowli traffic police under the Cyberabad commissionerate detained two vehicles which had more than 100 pending challans against them.

