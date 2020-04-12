Hyderabad man booked by police for spitting in public amid lockdown

The man was booked under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant.

Police in Hyderabad have booked a youth for spitting on the road, in what is believed to be the first case after a ban on spitting in public places came into effect three days ago. A youth was caught spitting on the road under the jurisdiction of the Saroornagar police station, under the Rachakonda commissionerate on Friday.

The government on Wednesday banned spitting in public places in view of COVID-19. The health department issued a notification, banning spitting of paan/any chewable tobacco or sputum in public places and institutions. According to the order, the action has been taken in the interest of public health and safety.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar has tweeted that action will be taken against the violators.

"If anybody violates this order he is liable to be punished u/s 188 IPC and 269 IPC (Cognizable offence). Nature of evidence is photography, videography, CCTV footage or eye witness (sic)," he said.

Govt has banned spitting at public places in view of infectious disease Covid 19. If any body violates this order he is liable to be punished u/s 188 IPC and 269 IPC (Cognizable offence). Nature of evidence is photography, video graphy, cc tv footage or eye witness. — Anjani Kumar, IPS (@CPHydCity) April 9, 2020

The Telangana government on Saturday decided to extend the lockdown in the state till April 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Noting that the state shares a long border with Maharashtra, where the virus spread is rapid, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said tough steps are needed to ensure that Telangana is protected.

“The state cabinet decided to continue the lockdown in the state till April 30. It will definitely be implemented in a tough manner,” Rao told reporters on Saturday night.

Appealing to the people to cooperate with the government in the fight against the deadly disease, he said there could be a possibility of lifting the lockdown after April 30 in a phased manner if things improve.

“If not fully, at least, we may get a situation to lift in a phased manner and move ahead. Therefore, I request all to cooperate,” KCR said.

With IANS and PTI inputs