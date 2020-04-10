COVID-19: Telangana makes wearing of masks compulsory while stepping outside

The government notiification has given other directions on when a person is required to wear masks.

The Telangana government on Friday said that it was making the wearing of masks compulsory while “stepping outdoors, in closed spaces and while interacting with others” in a bid to tackle the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This comes two days after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) made wearing of masks at public places compulsory

"This update is based on the latest learnings from the medical and scientific community. Studies in Japan have shown that masks have slowed the spread of coronavirus considerably," a memo from the Telangana Health Department dated April 9 stated. It added that the advice was also based on the findings that “a large number of infected people do not show any symptoms - are asymptomatic - but are still carriers of the infection and can infect others.”

It pointed out that novel coronavirus infection spreads through droplets released while sneezing, coughing and talking. Wearing masks wherefore will prevent the droplets from escaping and potentially infecting others, and will also protect a person from inhaling droplets carrying the virus.

The government recommended homemade cotton double-layer reusable masks as the first line of protection.

Stating that the mask should cover the nose, mouth and chin completely, the memo added, "Wash your hands thoroughly before wearing the mask. As soon as the mask becomes damp or humid, switch to another mask and clean the used mask. Never reuse a mask after single use without cleaning it."

"It must be remembered that the mask is not a substitute to other measures of social distancing and hygiene. A distance of up to two meters should be maintained from others at all times. Wash hands thoroughly and frequently and avoid touching your face or eyes," the government said.

Twelve people have died of COVID-19 in Telangana with total positive cases reaching 471. The state government said on Thursday that 45 people who recovered have been discharged.

