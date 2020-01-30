Biting the nose seems to be the latest method of attack adopted in Telangana during a fight. A week after a Congress candidate bit the nose of his rival from the TRS over a fight during the Municipal elections, a similar incident took place on Wednesday in Hyderabad.

37-year-old Venugopal Reddy, a resident of SR Nagar, was admitted in Gandhi Hospital on Wednesday with a serious nose injury. A part of his nose was bitten off by his friend Ramesh, over a financial dispute.

According to reports, on Wednesday, both Venugopal and Ramesh were drinking at the former's place, when they got into a heated argument over the money which Venugopal allegedly owed to Ramesh.

Venugopal reportedly pawned the bike of Ramesh, and when the latter asked him to get back his bike, Venugopal sought more time.

A heated argument soon ensued and in a fit of rage, Ramesh charged at Venugopal and bit his nose, reported Telangana Today.

The injury was so severe that a part of the nose came off. Venugopal was immediately rushed to the state-run Gandhi Hospital.

Subsequently, Venugopal filed a complaint against Ramesh in SR Nagar police station. Police filed a case under IPC Section 325 (Punishment for voluntarily causing grievous hurt), according to The New Indian Express.

Earlier this week, a similar incident took place in Bodhan, Nizamabad district. During a fight between Congress and TRS workers over alleged bogus voters in the recently held Municipal polls, Congress candidate Meer Imtiaz bit the nose of his rival Imran. Imran was accused of bringing a bogus voter to cast the vote.