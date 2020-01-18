Hyderabad man beaten to death by husband and family of woman he allegedly stalked

The woman's family decided to take the law into their hands and went to his residence with sticks and assaulted him, say police.

Fed up with a man allegedly harassing a married woman in Hyderabad, her family on Friday chose to beat to death the stalker. The deceased had been allegedly harassing the woman ever since she rejected his marriage proposal over four years ago, say police.

The alleged stalker has been identified as 36-year-old Rajaiah, an accountant with Sri Chaitanya College at Madhapur. About four years ago, Rajaiah met with the family of the woman who was in her twenties and had sought her hand in marriage. The woman, however, refused to marry Rajaiah and later went onto marry another man of her choice, say police.

Her decision upset Rajaiah who then allegedly harassed the woman, her mother and her husband, said K Purushtoham the assistant commissioner of police, Balanagar to Times of India.

The police say the family decided to take the law into their hands and went to Rajaiah’s residence at Allapur with sticks and began assaulting him. Rajaiah succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital on Friday.

The police have registered a murder case and took into custody Srisailam, the woman’s husband and his mother Lakshmi, the woman’s mother Chitti and a family friend Jayaram for Rajaiah's murder. They have been taken into custody.

In February 2019, a 17-year-old girl was brutally attacked and stabbed by her alleged stalker near her home in Hyderabad. The girl had been walking to college when 19-year-old Bharat stabbed her multiple times with a large knife and dragged her into a small lane, where he continued to assault her. Police say that he had been stalking her for months.

This incident came days after another horrific story about a 12-year-old girl, a resident of Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district who was set on fire by her stalker.

On February 27, 2019, a stalker set a young woman on fire in Warangal district for rejecting his proposal for marriage. The victim, Ravali, a final year BSc student was on her way to college when Anwesh, her classmate with whom she was in a relationship with stopped her and demanded her to marry him. When the woman rejected the proposal, the accused, who at the time was carrying petrol concealed in his bag, poured it on Ravali and set her ablaze.