Hyderabad man arrested for issuing triple talaq to wife

The woman was being allegedly harassed mentally and physically by her in-laws and husband over dowry, and was issued triple talaq on March 25, say police.

A 36-year-old lab technician, Abdul Shamee was arrested by the Rachakonda police for issuing a verbal triple talaq to his 24-year-old wife during the lockdown in March. The woman was being allegedly harassed by her in-laws and husband for dowry.

Though LB Nagar police arrested Abdul, a resident of LB Nagar on Thursday, the incident came to light only on Sunday.

The couple got married in 2017 at Mahbubnagar and moved to Omkar Nagar colony in LB Nagar the same year. The woman gave birth to a baby boy in 2018. Since the pregnancy was complicated, she had moved to her parents home in Rajendra Nagar limits for a couple of months after childbirth. However, during this time, Abdul and his family allegedly sold the women's gold, said LB Nagar police to Times of India.

When the woman questioned her husband and in-laws over the sale of gold, she was allegedly physically assaulted and locked up in a room for three months and not allowed to speak with anyone.

Police say the family allegedly harassed the woman mentally, asking her to kill or injure herself so that Abdul can walk away from the marriage.

Abdul issued the triple talaq on March 25 and forced the woman out of the house during the lockdown. The woman managed to approach the Saroornagar police station only on June 26 to lodge a formal complaint. The case was then transferred to LB Nagar police station.

Police booked Abdul under sections of dowry harassment and arrested him under provisions of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act. He has been sent to judicial remand.

Earlier in November 2019, a 28-year-old Muslim woman from Hyderabad had filed a complaint with the Charminar Women's police station alleging that her husband Mohammed Dastagir, gave her triple talaq for not being able to give birth to a son.

