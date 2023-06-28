Hyderabad: List of traffic restrictions on June 29 for Bakrid celebrations

The restrictions will be in place from 8 am to 11:30 am on June 29 to ensure smooth flow of traffic as people would be gathering to offer prayers at Mir Alam Tank Eidgah.

news News

Hyderabad Police have released guidelines for vehicle movement and traffic restrictions during the Bakrid celebrations at Mir Alam Tank Eidgah on Thursday, June 29. The purpose of these guidelines is to ensure the smooth flow of traffic as people gather to offer prayers at the Eidgah.

According to the guidelines, vehicles coming from Puranapul, Kamatipura, and Kishanbagh towards Mir Alam Tank Eidgah for prayers will be allowed through Bahadurpura X Roads between 8:00 am and 11:30 am. These vehicles will be directed to park at the designated parking area at Zoo Park or the open space opposite Masjid Allah-ho-Akbar. During this time, general traffic will be diverted away from Eidgah, Tadban, and redirected towards Kishanbagh, Kamatipura, and Puranapul.

Traffic from Shivarampally and Danamma Huts towards the Mir Alam Tank Eidgah for prayers will be allowed through Dannama Huts X Roads from 8.00 am to 11.30 am. These vehicles can be parked besides Modern Saw Mill Parking, in front of Eidgah main road, Mir Alam filter bed, the open space beside Mir Alam filter bed, opposite to Sufi Cars (for four wheelers) and Yadav Parking (for four wheelers).

For vehicles coming from Shivarampally and Danamma Huts, they will be permitted through Dannama Huts X Roads from 8:00 am to 11:30 am. The designated parking areas for these vehicles include Modern Saw Mill Parking, Eidgah main road, Mir Alam filter bed, the open space beside Mir Alam filter bed, Sufi Cars (for four-wheelers), and Yadav Parking (for four-wheelers).

Incoming vehicles from Kalapather will be allowed through Kalapathar L&O Police Station from 8:00 am to 11:30 am. The designated parking areas for these vehicles are Bhayya parking and the Indian Oil petrol bunk. During this period, general traffic will be diverted at Kalapathar L&O Police Station towards Mochi Colony, Bhadurpura, Shamsheergunj, and Nawab Saheb Kunta.

To ensure smooth traffic flow, heavy vehicles like RTC Buses coming from Puranapul towards Bhadurpura will be redirected at Puranapul Darwaza towards Jiaguda and City College side until the prayers at the Eidgah are concluded. Similarly, heavy vehicles from Shamshabad, Rajendra Nagar, and Milardevpally heading towards Bhadurpura will be diverted at Aramghar Junction towards Shamshabad, Rajendra Nagar, or Mailardevpally until the congregation disperses.