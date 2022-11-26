Hyderabad: KTR inaugurates four-lane bidirectional Shilpa Layout flyover

The structure is expected to ease traffic considerably at the Gachibowli junction, and will provide better connectivity to Hi-tech City, Hyderabad Knowledge Centre (HKC) and the Financial District.

The massive Shilpa Layout flyover project in Hyderabad was inaugurated by Telangana IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday, November 25. The four-lane bidirectional flyover connects Shilpa Layout to the Outer Ring Road (ORR) near Gachibowli, and has a total length of 2.81 km.

According to an official statement, the four-lane flyover from Shilpa Layout splits into two independent two-lane flyovers connecting to the ORR. The structure is expected to ease traffic considerably at the Gachibowli junction, and will provide better connectivity to Hi-tech City, Hyderabad Knowledge Centre (HKC) and the Financial District. Further, it offers direct connectivity to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) from core city areas via Panjagutta, Jubilee Hills Checkpost, Road No. 45, Durgam Cheruvu, HKC and Gachibowli. Phase-I of the structure was constructed at a cost of Rs 466 crore.

Speaking at the inauguration function, KTR said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has sanctioned Rs 200 crore to expand the Multi Modal Transport System (MMTS) train services in the city. The Shilpa Layout flyover was constructed as part of the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP), initiated by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), which aims to strengthen Hyderabadâ€™s road infrastructure. KTR said that 33 projects of the 44 planned ones were completed in the last eight years, and that the remaining works will be completed soon. He also said that works for Phase-II of the SRDP project will begin at a cost of Rs 3,500 crore.

A 3 km-long multi-level flyover between Kothaguda and Kondapur Junction is also expected to be inaugurated in December. This is expected to ease traffic towards Gachibowli and Hitec City.