Hyderabad to have traffic curbs for Presidentâ€™s visit from Dec 26 to 30: Details

President Droupadi Murmu will stay at the Rashtrapati Nilayam in Bollaram in the Secunderabad cantonment area.

The Hyderabad police have announced traffic restrictions in view of President Droupadi Murmuâ€™s visit to Hyderabad from December 26 to 30. Restrictions have been announced in different parts of the city over the five days. The President will stay at the Rashtrapati Nilayam in Bollaram in the Secunderabad cantonment area. This will be Murmuâ€™s first visit to Hyderabad after becoming the President. She will also visit other places in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh over the next few days. From December 26 to 30, Hyderabad police have asked people to start early to reach the airport, railway stations and bus stations, and to use the Outer Ring Road (ORR) to avoid traffic congestion in the city.

On Monday, December 26, traffic restrictions will be in place from Bollaram to Somajiguda from 3 pm to 10 pm. Traffic congestion is expected between Hakimpet â€“ Trimulgherry â€” Karkhana â€” Secunderabad Club â€” Tivoli â€” Plaza â€“ Begumpet â€“ Raj Bhavan Road â€“ Somajiguda. Police have suggested taking an alternative route through ORR from Shameerpet to Medchal and proceeding via Kompally â€“ Suchithra â€” Bowenpally â€” Tadbund â€” Lee Royal Palace â€“ CTO or through Shameerpet and BITS, Hyderabad towards Keesara â€“ Ghatkesar â€“ Uppal/Nacharam â€“ Tarnaka.

Those who are coming from or going to Karimnagar have been asked to avoid the Jubilee Bus Station (JBS) â€“ Alwal route and instead take ORR â€“ Medchal/Ghatkesar exit to reach Kompally/Uppal respectively.

Junctions to avoid due to possible traffic congestion: Bollaram, Alwal, Lothkunta, Trimulgherry, Karkhana, JBS, Plaza junction, PNT flyover, Hyderabad Public School (HPS) Out gate, Begumpet flyover, Greenlands junction, Monappa junction, Yashoda Hospital, Somajiguda road, MMTS and VV Statue junction (Khairatabad)

Diversion points:

> Traffic coming from AOC Centre towards Karkhana (Airtel) will be diverted at Laxmi Nagar towards JBS Picket

> Traffic coming from Balaji Nagar, Ammuguda and Nagadevata temple towards Lal Bazar will be diverted at Ambedkar Statue, Lal Bazar towards KV junction, RK Puram, AOC Centre etc.

> Traffic coming from Sangeet junction, Tarnaka and other routes towards Bowenpally via Sweekar Upkar â€“ Tivoli will be diverted at Sangeet junction towards Garden, Patny, Paradise, CTO junction, Rajiv Gandhi statue, Balamrai and Tadbund crossroads

> Traffic coming from North Zone towards Begumpet will be diverted at SBH Junction towards RP Road (Bata/Bible House)

> YMCA flyover will be closed and traffic coming from North Zone will be diverted at YMCA junction towards Clock Tower/RP Road

> Traffic coming from Upper Tank Bund and Bible House towards Paradise will be diverted at Karbala Maidan towards Bible House

> Traffic coming from Shadan College and Khairatabad flyover towards Raj Bhavan will be diverted at Khairatabad junction towards Punjagutta junction

> Traffic coming from Greenlands junction towards Raj Bhavan Road will be diverted at Monappa junction, Somajiguda towards Punjagutta junction

On Tuesday, December 27, traffic restrictions will be in place from Bollaram to Narayanaguda from 9 am to 12 pm, and Bollaram to Aramgarh between 2 pm and 5.30 pm.

Between 9 am and 12 pm on December 27, traffic congestion is expected between Hakimpet â€“ Trimulgherry â€“ Karkhana â€” Secunderabad Club â€“ Tivoli â€” Plaza â€“ CTO â€“ Paradise â€” Ranigunj â€“ Karbala â€” Tank Bund â€“ Liberty â€“ Himayath Nagar Y Junction â€” Narayanguda crossroads â€” YMCA. Police have suggested an alternative route along ORR from Shameerpet to Medchal, and proceeding via Kompally â€“ Suchitra - Bowenpally â€“ Tadbund â€” Lee Royal Palace â€“ CTO or from Shameerpet and BITS, Hyderabad to Keesara â€“ Ghatkesar â€” Uppal/ Nacharam â€” Tarnaka.

People coming from or going to Karimnagar are advised to avoid the JBS - Alwal route and instead take ORR â€“ Medchal/ Ghatkesar exit to reach Kompaly/Uppal respectively. Tank Bund will be closed for general traffic during this time period.

Junctions to avoid: Hakimpet junction, Lothkunta, Trimulgherry, Karkhana, Secunderabad Club, Tivoli, Plaza, Paradise, Ranigunj, Karbala, Tank Bund, Liberty, Himayathnagar, Narayanaguda and YMCA

Diversion points:

> Traffic coming from AOC Centre towards Airtel will be diverted at Laxmi Nagar towards JBS Picket

> Traffic coming from Balaji Nagar, Ammuguda and Nagadevata temple towards Lal Bazar will be diverted at Ambedkar statue, Lal Bazar towards KV junction, RK Puram, AOC Centre etc.

> Traffic coming from Sangeet junction and Tarnaka and other routes towards Bowenpally via Sweekar Upkar â€“ Tivoli will be diverted at Sangeet junction towards Garden, Patny, Paradise, CTO junction, Rajiv Gandhi Statue, Balamrai and Tadbund crossroads

> Traffic coming from North Zone towards Begumpet will be diverted at SBH junction towards RP Road (Bata/Bible House)

> YMCA flyover will be closed and traffic coming from North Zone will be diverted at YMCA junction towards Clock Tower and RP Road.

> Traffic coming from Balamrai towards Paradise junction will be diverted at CTO junction towards Begumpet and Punjagutta from 8 am to 12 pm

> Traffic coming from Upper Tank Bund and Bible House towards Paradise will be diverted at Karbala Maidan towards Bible House

> Traffic coming from Ranigunj towards Upper Tank bund will be diverted at Sailing Club towards Kavadiguda crossroads and DBR Mills

> Traffic coming from Telugu Thalli towards Upper Tank Bund will be diverted at Telugu Thalli junction towards BRK Bhavan, Adarshnagar

> Traffic coming from Basheerbagh towards Liberty will be diverted at Basheerbagh junction towards Old MLA Quarters or PCR

> Traffic coming from Old MLA Quarters towards Himayathnagar Y junction will be diverted at Old MLA Quarters towards Cemetery, YMCA

> Traffic coming from Crown Cafe towards Himayathnagar Y junction will be diverted at Crown Cafe towards Bagh Lingampally

> Tank Bund will be closed for general traffic and commuters are advised to use the Telugu Thalli flyover/Lower Tank Bund

From 2 pm to 5.30 pm on December 27, traffic congestion is expected between Hakimpet â€“ Trimulgherry â€“ Karkhana â€” Secunderabad Club â€“ Tivoli â€” Plaza â€“ CTO â€“ Begumpet flyover â€“ NFCL â€“ Banjara Hills Road no. 1/10 Junction â€“ Masab Tank â€“ Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital â€“ PVNR Expressway â€“ Aramghar â€“ Katedan â€“ Mailardevpally â€“ Bandlaguda crossroads â€“ Chandrayangutta crossroads â€“ Pisalbanda/Kanchanbagh. Police have advised people going towards Airport/Mehdipatnam Aramghar (NH-44) from IS Sadan â€“ LB Nagar â€“ Sagar Ring Road to take the alternative route of Manda Mallamma â€“ Balapur or IS Sadan/Saidabad â€“ Nalgonda crossroads.

Junctions to avoid: Hakimpet, Lothkunta, Trimulgherry, Karkhana, Secunderabad Club, Tivoli, Plaza, PNT flyover, HPS Out gate, Begumpet flyover, Greenlands junction, Monappa junction, VV Statue junction (Khairatabad), NFCL, Road No. 1/10 junction, Banjara Hills Road No. 1/12 junction, Masab Tank junction, NMDC, Sarojini Devi Hospital, PVNR Expressway, Aramghar, Chandrayanagutta crossroads, Pisalabanda/Kanchanbagh

Diversion Points:

> Traffic coming from AOC Centre towards Airtel will be diverted at Laxmi Nagar towards JBS Picket

> Traffic coming from Balaji Nagar, Ammuguda and Nagadevata temple towards Lal Bazar will be diverted at Ambedkar Statue, Lal Bazar towards KV Junction, RK Puram, AOC Centre etc.

> Traffic coming from Sangeet Junction and Tarnaka and other routes towards Bowenpally via Sweekar Upkar â€“ Tivoli will be diverted at Sangeet junction towards Garden, Patny, Paradise, CTO junction, Rajiv Gandhi statue, Balamrai and Tadbund crossroads

> Traffic coming from North Zone towards Begumpet will be diverted at SBH Junction towards RP Road (Bata /Bible House)

> YMCA flyover will be closed and traffic coming from North Zone will be diverted at YMCA Junction towards Clock Tower and RP Road

> Traffic from Balamrai towards Paradise junction will be diverted at CTO junction towards Begumpet and Punjagutta between 8 am and 12 pm

> Traffic from Upper Tank Bund and Bible House towards Paradise will be diverted at Karbala Maidan towards Bible House

> Traffic from Attapur side/Shamshabad side will be stopped for a while at Aramghar crossroads towards Chandrayangutta/Aramghar

> Traffic from Old Kurnool road will be stopped for a while at Mailardevpally junction

> Traffic coming from IS Sadan/Karmanghat and intending to proceed towards Chandrayangutta will be stopped at DMRL crossroads

> People going towards the Hyderabad airport from Masab Tank have been asked to start early and use the road under PVNR Expressway or ORR to reach the airport

On Wednesday, December 28, traffic restrictions will be in place from Bollaram to Alwal from 7 am to 9 am. Traffic will not be allowed from Hakimpet to Lothkunta. Police have suggested an alternative route by taking ORR from Shameerpet to Medchal and proceeding via Kompally â€” Suchithra â€” Bowenpally â€“ Tadbund - Lee Royal Palace â€“ CTO.

Diversion Points:

> Traffic from Trimulgherry crossroads towards Hakimpet will be diverted at Trimulgherry crossroads towards Safe Express, Bowenpally, and Suchithra

> Traffic from Balaji Nagar, Ammuguda and Nagadevata temple intending to proceed to Lal Bazar will be diverted at Ambedkar Statue, Lal Bazar towards KV junction, RK Puram, AOC Centre etc.

On Thursday, December 29, traffic restrictions will be in place from Bollaram to Shaikpet from 9 am to 1 pm, and from Shamshabad to Bollaram from 5 pm to 8 pm.

From 9 am to 1 pm on December 29, traffic congestion is expected at Hakimpet â€” Lothkunta Y junction â€“ Lal Bazar T junction â€“ Holy Family junction â€“ Trimulgherry crossroads â€“ Karkhana â€“ Secunderabad Club â€“ Tivoli â€“ Plaza â€” Begumpet â€“ Monappa â€“ Punjagutta â€“ SNT junction â€“ Film Nagar junction(BVB) â€“ Film Nagar â€“ Shaikpet â€“ Oasis School â€“ Toli Chowki. Polie have suggested an alternative route by taking ORR from Shameerpet to Medchal and proceeding via Kompally â€” Suchithra â€” Bowenpally â€“ Tadbund â€” Lee Royal Palace â€“ CTO.

Junctions to avoid: Plaza junction, Ranigunj, PNT flyover, HPS Out gate, Begumpet flyover, Greenlands junction, Monappa junction, NFCL junction, SNT junction, NTR Bhavan, Jubilee Hills checkpost, Road No. 45 junction, BVB junction Film Nagar. Traffic movement will be slow from Rethibowli junction towards Shaikpet Nala, Seven Tombs, and Gachibowli under the Shaikpet flyover.

Diversion points:

> Traffic from AOC Centre towards Airtel will be diverted at Laxmi Nagar towards JBS Picket

> Traffic from Balaji Nagar, Ammuguda and Nagadevata temple towards Lal Bazar will be diverted at Ambedkar Statue, Lal Bazar towards KV junction, RK Puram, AOC Centre etc.

> Traffic from Sangeet junction, Tarnaka and other routes towards Bowenpally via Sweekar Upkar â€“ Tivoli will be diverted at Sangeet junction towards Garden, Patny, Paradise, CTO junction, Rajiv Gandhi statue, Balamrai, Tadbund crossroads

> Traffic coming from North Zone towards Begumpet will be diverted at SBH junction towards RP Road (Bata /Bible House)

> YMCA flyover will be closed and traffic coming from North Zone will be diverted at YMCA junction towards Clock Tower, RP Road

> Traffic coming from Upper Tank Bund and Bible House towards Paradise will be diverted at Karbala Maidan towards Bible House

> Traffic going towards Cyberabad may use an alternative route via Langar House â€“ Golconda Fort â€“ Banjara Darwaza â€“ Alkapuri Colony

> Traffic from Cyberabad towards Shaikpet will be stopped at Raidurgam junction for some time

> Traffic coming from Toli Chowki towards Raidurgam will be stopped at Shaikpet junction for some time

Between 5 pm and 8 pm on December 29, traffic congestion is expected at PVNR Expressway â€” NMDC â€“ Masab Tank â€“ Banjara Hills 1/12 Junction â€“ 1/10 Junction â€“ Taj Krishna â€“ GVK â€“ NFCL â€“ Punjaguttta flyover â€“ Greenlands â€“ Begumpet flyover â€“ Prakash Nagar flyover â€“ Rasoolpura â€“ CTO flyover â€“ Plaza â€“ Tivoli â€“ Secunderabad Club â€“ Karkhana â€“ Trimulgherry crossroads â€” Holy Family junction â€” Lothkunta Y junction. Police have advised taking an alternative route through ORR from Shameerpet to Medchal and proceeding via Kompally â€” Suchithra â€” Bowenpally â€“ Tadbund - Lee Royal Palace â€“ CTO.

Junctions to avoid: PVNR Expressway, SD Hospital, NMDC, Masab Tank, Banjara Hills 1/12 junction, NFCL junction, Monappa junction, Greenlands junction, HPS Out gate, Begumpet flyover, PNT flyover

Diversion points:

> Traffic from AOC Centre towards Airtel will be diverted at Laxmi Nagar towards JBS Picket

> Traffic from Balaji Nagar, Ammuguda and Nagadevata temple towards Lal Bazar will be diverted at Ambedkar Statue, Lal Bazar towards KV junction, RK Puram, AOC Centre etc.

> Traffic from Sangeet junction, Tarnaka and other routes towards Bowenpally via Sweekar Upkar â€“ Tivoli will be diverted at Sangeet junction towards Garden, Patny, Paradise, CTO junction, Rajiv Gandhi statue, Balamrai, Tadbund crossroads

> Traffic from North Zone towards Begumpet will be diverted at SBH junction towards RP Road (Bata/Bible House)

> YMCA flyover will be closed and traffic coming from North Zone will be diverted at YMCA junction towards Clock Tower, RP Road

> Traffic from Upper Tank Bund and Bible House towards Paradise will be diverted at Karbala Maidan towards Bible House

> Traffic from the Hyderabad airport/Shamshabad on to PVNR Expressway towards Mehdipatnam must proceed from under the PVNR flyover

On Friday, December 30, traffic restrictions will be in place from Somajiguda to Bollaram from 11 am to 7 pm. Traffic congestion is expected between Hakimpet â€“ Trimulgherry â€” Karkhana â€” Secunderabad Club â€” Tivoli â€” Plaza â€“ Begumpet â€“ Raj Bhavan road â€“ Somajiguda. Police have suggested taking alternative routes through ORR from Shameerpet to Medchal and proceeding via Kompally â€“ Suchithra â€” Bowenpally â€” Tadbund â€” Lee Royal Palace â€“ CTO or from Shameerpet and BITS, Hyderabad through Keesara â€“ Ghatkesar â€“ Uppal/Nacharam â€“ Tarnaka.

Those who are coming from or going to Karimnagar have been asked to avoid the JBS â€“ Alwal route and advised to take the ORR â€“ Medchal/Ghatkesar exit to reach Kompally/Uppal respectively.

Junctions to avoid: Bollaram, Alwal, Lothkunta, Trimulgherry, Karkhana, JBS, Plaza junction, PNT flyover, HPS Out gate, Begumpet flyover, Greenlands junction, Monappa junction, Yashoda Hospital, Somajiguda road, MMTS and VV Statue junction (Khairatabad)

Diversion points:

> Traffic from AOC Centre towards Karkhana (Airtel) will be diverted at Laxmi Nagar towards JBS Picket

> Traffic from Balaji Nagar, Ammuguda and Nagadevata temple intending to proceed to Lal Bazar and will be diverted at Ambedkar Statue, Lal Bazar towards KV junction, R Puram, AOC Centre etc.

> Traffic from Sangeet junction, Tarnaka and other routes towards Bowenpally via Sweekar Upkar â€“ Tivoli will be diverted at Sangeet junction towards Garden, Patny, Paradise, CTO junction, Rajiv Gandhi statue, Balamrai and Tadbund crossroads

> Traffic from North Zone towards Begumpet will be diverted at SBH junction towards RP Road (Bata/Bible House)

> YMCA flyover will be closed and traffic coming from North Zone will be diverted at YMCA junction towards Clock Tower/RP Road

> Traffic from Upper Tank Bund and Bible House towards Paradise will be diverted at Karbala Maidan towards Bible House

> Traffic from Shadan College and Khairatabad flyover towards Raj Bhavan will be diverted at Khairatabad junction towards Punjagutta junction

> Traffic coming from Greenlands junction towards Raj Bhavan road will be diverted at Monappa junction, Somajiguda towards Punjagutta junction