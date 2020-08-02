Hyderabad has 93 COVID-19 containment zones: Full list

In a worrying trend, at least two districts -- Mahabubnagar and Rangareddy, have more containment zones than the capital city.

Telangana registered 10 new deaths and 1,891 new cases of COVID-19 in a 24-hour period ending at 8 pm on Saturday, officials said on Sunday. The fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 540, while the overall caseload rose to 66,677, out of which 18,547 were active cases. The state on Saturday had recorded the highest-ever spike of 2,083 cases.

Listing out containment zones, the daily media bulletin on COVID-19 released by the state government said that Hyderabad had a total of 93 containment zones. Charminar circle had the most number of containment zones under the jurisdiction of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) at 31.

This was followed by Secunderabad circle with 26 containment zones, Khairatabad with 14, Serilingampally (10), Kukatpally (7) and LB Nagar (5).

Here's a full list of containment zones under the limits of the GHMC, as of Saturday evening.

In a worrying trend, at least two districts have reported that they set up more containment zones than the capital city. Mahbubnagar district; which shares a border with Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, has a total of 213 containment zones, while Rangareddy district which shares a border with Hyderabad, has 187 containment zones. However, Medchal-Malkajgiri district which also neighbours the city has no containment zones despite reporting several new cases.