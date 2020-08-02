Telangana registered 10 new deaths and 1,891 new cases of COVID-19 in a 24-hour period ending at 8 pm on Saturday, officials said on Sunday. The fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 540, while the overall caseload rose to 66,677, out of which 18,547 were active cases. The state on Saturday had recorded the highest-ever spike of 2,083 cases.
Listing out containment zones, the daily media bulletin on COVID-19 released by the state government said that Hyderabad had a total of 93 containment zones. Charminar circle had the most number of containment zones under the jurisdiction of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) at 31.
This was followed by Secunderabad circle with 26 containment zones, Khairatabad with 14, Serilingampally (10), Kukatpally (7) and LB Nagar (5).
Here's a full list of containment zones under the limits of the GHMC, as of Saturday evening.
In a worrying trend, at least two districts have reported that they set up more containment zones than the capital city. Mahbubnagar district; which shares a border with Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, has a total of 213 containment zones, while Rangareddy district which shares a border with Hyderabad, has 187 containment zones. However, Medchal-Malkajgiri district which also neighbours the city has no containment zones despite reporting several new cases.
According to the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, 517 of the new cases on Saturday were detected in the GHMC region. Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri continued to be the other worst affected districts with 181 and 146 cases respectively. Sangareddy, another district which shares its border with Greater Hyderabad, reported 111 new cases.
The surge in towns and districts continued to be a matter of concern for health authorities. Warangal Urban and Nizamabad districts saw a big spike with 111 and 138 new positive cases respectively. Officials said that 93 people tested positive in Karimnagar district.
As many as 12,001 individuals were in home and institutional isolation. More than 84% of those under home isolation were asymptomatic.
The state also claimed that it has a high recovery rate of 71.3% against the national average of 64.53%. As many as 1,088 patients recovered during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 47,590.
Health officials claimed that the fatality rate in the state is low at 0.80% against the national average of 2.18%. Percentage of deaths due to comorbidities stands at 53.87.
According to the media bulletin released on Sunday by the office of director of public health and family welfare, the authorities tested a record 19,202 samples and of them, results of 1,656 were awaited. With this, the total number of tests conducted so far mounted to 4,77,795.
