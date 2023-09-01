Hyderabad: Govt to distribute 11,700 2BHK housing units

Ahead of the Assembly elections, the Telangana government has announced that the distribution of 11,700 units of double-bedroom homes in Hyderabad to the beneficiaries will begin on Saturday, September 2. The "dignity housing scheme" is the most anticipated welfare programme in the state and has gained significant political traction recently. This flagship programme aims to provide one lakh housing units for free to the urban poor (below poverty line households) in Greater Hyderabad city.

In phase-1 a total of 11,700 2BHK houses, with 500 beneficiaries for each Assembly constituency in 23 constituencies, and 200 beneficiaries for Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly constituency will be distributed.

Ministers Harish Rao, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Mahomood Ali, P Sabitha Indra Redddy, P Mahender Reddy, Ch Malla Reddy, Padma Rao Goud and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mayor Gadwal Vijaya Laxmi will distribute the houses to the beneficiaries in the 24 assembly constituencies.

A total of one lakh homes in the Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, and Sanga Reddy District areas are being built by the GHMC in 111 different locations. 69,532 houses have been constructed, out of which 4,074 homes in 30 in-situ slums have already been distributed, while the remaining 65,458 homes are ready for future distribution according to the government.

According to a press release, 7.09 lakh applicants from Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, and Rangareddy Districts applied for these 2 BHK houses through Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), Meeseva (online), and offline methods of application.

Out of the 3.55 lakh applications, 1,84,317 eligible beneficiaries were identified. The District Collectors have established a total of 412 Revenue Teams to guarantee the equitable and precise distribution of houses. “Data collection for the remaining 3.42 lakh applications is currently underway, and the remaining applicants' information will be verified,” the press release said.