Hyderabad: GHMC worker dies at work after bus hits her, accident caught on CCTV

CCTV visuals show the GHMC worker Sunita sweeping the footpath in Hyderabad’s Ramkote area when a speeding bus hit her and came to a halt after ramming into a tree.

news Hyderabad News

A woman sanitation worker died while sweeping the road in Hyderabad after she was hit by a private bus on Monday, August 28. The incident occurred in the Ramkoti area in the heart of the city. The victim was identified as D Sunita (35), a worker of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). According to the GHMC officials, Sunita was sweeping the road when the bus belonging to Ayan Institute of Medical Sciences hit her. She sustained critical injuries and succumbed while being shifted to the government-run Osmania General Hospital.

The accident occurred around 7.30 am. CCTV visuals show the woman sweeping the footpath when a speeding bus hit her and came to a halt after ramming into a tree. A GHMC official said negligence and rash driving by the bus driver led to the accident. On a complaint by GHMC officials, police registered a case and took up an investigation.

The officials assured financial assistance to the deceased’s family and employment to a family member.