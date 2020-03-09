Hyderabad gets Rs 10,000 cr in Telangana Budget, to be spent to clean Musi

"This will help expedite all ongoing infrastructure works (Roads, water, sewerage network and public transport) and improve amenities," KTR said.

The Telangana Budget made an allocation of Rs 10,000 crore, to develop the city of Hyderabad and carry out works mainly related to infrastructure.

The funds would be used to carry out purification of the Musi River through the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation (MRDC) besides other special projects and works in the Hyderabad Urban Agglomeration area.

Reacting to the allocation, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao said, "Would like to extend sincere gratitude to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on allocation of Rs 10,000 crore for Hyderabad Urban Agglomeration."

"This will help expedite all ongoing infrastructure works (Roads, water, sewerage network and public transport) and improve amenities," he added.

The allocation also comes ahead of the elections for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), which is expected to be held later this year, or early next year.

"Hyderabad is the jewel of Telangana. This city, with 400 years of history, has got name and fame as the most affordable and livable city," Finance Minister Harish Rao said in his speech.

Speaking about the Hyderabad Metro Rail, Harish Rao said, "In the second phase, plans are being prepared for Metro Rail from Raidurgam to Shamshabad and from BHEL to Lakdikapool."

Other departments overseen by KTR, which include Industry & Commerce and Information Technology (IT) also saw major allocations in the state's Budget.

Rs.10,416 crore was proposed for the power sector, out of which Rs 1,500 crore was proposed towards industrial incentives. A total of Rs 1,998 crore was proposed for the development of the industrial sector.

Rs 11,917 crore was proposed for the Housing Department, mainly for the construction of houses under the state government's flagship 2BHK scheme. Similarly, Rs 791 crore was proposed to the Environment and Forests Ministry, mainly for Haritha Haram, a plantation drive taken up by the state government.

Rs 3,494 crore was proposed for the Transport and Roads & Buildings (R&B) Department, while Rs 5,852 crore was proposed for the Police Department.

"Rs 480 crore is proposed in this Budget for MLAs and MLCs Assembly Constituency Development Fund," Harish Rao said.

