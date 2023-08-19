Hyderabad gets another flyover, KTR inaugurates Nayini Narsimha Reddy steel bridge

The flyover, constructed by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, is named after late Nayini Narsimha Reddy, Telangana’s first Home Minister.

news Infrastructure

Yet another flyover was inaugurated in Hyderabad on Saturday, August 19, by Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao. The 2.6 km-long Nayini Narsimha Reddy steel flyover connects Indira Park to VST (Vazir Sultan Tobacco Company Limited in Musheerabad). The elevated corridor of the bridge is 2.436 kilometres long. The steel flyover was built by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) under the Telangana government’s Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) at a cost of Rs 450 crore.

The bridge carries the name of late Nayini Narsimha Reddy, Telangana’s first Home Minister. It will avoid the junctions at NTR Stadium, Ashoknagar, RTC X Roads and VST to facilitate smooth flow of traffic.

Speaking at the inauguration, KTR slammed Opposition parties and said that in the past, Hyderabad used to witness curfews for at least week or ten days each year due to political parties stoking communal violence. “If we make a mistake, Hyderabad willl go back by 100 years… Let's reelect KCR (K Chandrashekar Rao) and make him a hattrick Chief Minister,” KTR said.

KTR said that the Nayini Narsimha Reddy steel flyover is the 36th project under SRDP, and the 20th flyover in Hyderabad since the formation of Telangana. He claimed that the project would help solve the decades-old problem of traffic snarls at Ashok Nagar Chowrastha, Ramnagar Chowrasta, Azamabad, VST crossroads and Vidyanagar.

KTR also highlighted the addition of Dr BR Ambedkar Statue, Telangana State Secretariat, and the Telangana Martyrs Memorial to Hyderabad’s landscape in his speech.