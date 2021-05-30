Hyderabad gated community vaccinates 2000 residents in 2 days

Last week, the Telangana government had approved vaccination for communities, institutions and at the workplace.

As part of its initiative to contain the spread of novel coronavirus, over 2,000 residents of PBEL City -- a gated community in Hyderabad -- have been given COVID-19 vaccine in a mass vaccination drive. PBEL City, situated in Narsingi, has around 1800 flats with around 6000 residents. In the drive that went on for two days, residents, staff, security and other workers in the apartment were vaccinated, the vaccination drive organizers said.

“A total of 1136 people were given the vaccine dose on Saturday, and another 870 people took the vaccine by Sunday noon. Not just the residents but domestic workers and other staff working in the community were also given the vaccination. We are encouraging the residents to enlist domestic workers for the vaccination,” said Chandramohan, PBEL City resident’s association president.

For this purpose, PBEL City residents had inked a Memorandum of Understanding with Aster Prime Hospital. With this drive, PBEL City would possibly be the first gated community to carry out mass vaccination at such a large scale, Chandramohan added.

“Since the pandemic started, we had formed a COVID-19 task force team with around 50 members to handle the crisis. And as part of the crisis management, we also thought of prioritizing vaccination. We have been in talks with Aster Prime Hospital for the past two months. And when the government approved private hospitals to vaccinate among communities last week, we took the required permission from the District Medical Health Officer and organized the drive,” Chandramohan explained. The task force aims to complete the vaccination programme in four phases.

On May 25, the Telangana government allowed private hospitals that have been identified as private COVID-19 vaccination centres (PCVC) to also vaccinate those above 18 years of age. They have also been allowed to carry out vaccination drives at workplaces, communities, institutions etc. Private COVID-19 vaccination centres constitute private clinics, hospitals or any other health facilities that have been designated by the state government as a COVID-19 vaccination centre.