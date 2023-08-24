Hyderabad fish prasadamâ€™s main organiser Bathini Harinath passes away

The eighty-four-year-old had reportedly been suffering from health problems for some time.

Bathini Harinath Goud, the chief organiser of the annual fish prasadam distribution at Hyderabad, passed away at his Kavadiguda residence on Wednesday night. According to reports, the 84-year-old had been suffering from health issues for a while. He is survived by his wife and four children.

According to family members, the final rites for Harinath Goud are scheduled for Friday at Kavadiguda.

Every year thousands of people suffering from asthma turn up at Goudâ€™s camp, despite skepticism on the part of the scientifically-minded. The fish prasadam used to be distributed free of cost at Nampally Exhibition Grounds in Hyderabad on Mrigasira Karte (June 8 or June 9), each year.

There was a three-year break due to COVID-19 restrictions, but the practice was resumed on June 9 this year.

The Bathini Goud family claims to have been engaged in the distribution of the fish medicine since 1875. The family members distribute fish prasadamâ€“a yellow paste made of unknown ingredients and stuffed into a live murrel fish. It is considered a remedy for asthma and related ailments.

According to the family members, the remedy has medicinal properties and just three doses, given over the course of three years, can permanently cure asthma, as the fish's wriggling motion helps clear phlegm.

Successive state governments have been supporting the Bathini family in the distribution of the fish prasadam, providing necessary facilities and security too at the Exhibition Grounds in Hyderabad.